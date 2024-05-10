Enhancing social accountability through digital tools

Open Development Cambodia Organization (ODC) is delighted to share our participation in an event organized by the Innovation for Social Accountability in Cambodia (ISAC) project on May 9, 2024, in Battambang province. The event, a Social Accountability Digital Tools exhibition, provided a platform for ODC to showcase our products and achievements in empowering citizens through digital technologies. The exhibition focused on promoting the use of digital tools to increase citizen knowledge of their civic rights and access to information on local public services. This includes critical areas like revenue and expenditure of municipal administration, Sangkat/Commune administration, health centers, and primary schools.

The presence of distinguished guests like H.E. Moul Thon, Battambang Provincial Deputy Governor, Mr. Thomas White, Director of Democracy and Governance Office, USAID/Cambodia, and Mr. Bishnu Sapkota, ISAC Chief of Party, further highlighted the importance of social accountability. The event was a resounding success, with a diverse range of participants. A total of 174 participants actively engaged with the exhibition, including youth, university students, government officials, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and representatives from relevant institutions. Notably, the Deputy Provincial Governor’s call for continued support for social accountability initiatives resonated with all attendees, underlining the need for collaborative efforts.

ODC’s booth provided a platform to showcase our products and accomplishments under the ISAC project. We presented the Social Accountability profile page to visitors and hosted an engaging quiz with exciting prizes. Participants eagerly joined the game, gaining valuable knowledge about our product while competing for a chance to win.

Beyond the booth, ODC team members actively contributed by moderating a panel discussion on the Information for Citizens (I4C) campaign, focusing on social media platforms and social accountability storytelling. The discussion provided a valuable learning opportunity for participants, shedding light on how various organizations run their offline and online campaigns while effectively creating content on social accountability. The panel discussion also addressed crucial questions concerning the program’s sustainability after project completion and the importance of safeguarding online platforms from cybercrime. This fruitful discussion highlighted the ongoing commitment to building a robust and secure digital landscape for social accountability in Cambodia.

The ISAC exhibition served as a valuable platform for ODC to connect with a wider audience and contribute to the national dialogue on social accountability. We are committed to continuing our work in this area and collaborating with stakeholders to empower Cambodian citizens through the effective use of digital tools.