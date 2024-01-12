Fieldwork on mining operation activities in selected communities

The Open Development Cambodia Organization (ODC) team conducted a seven-day field trip from December 06-12, 2023, focusing on mining activities around the Prey Lang area within four provinces: Kratie, Stung Treng, Preah Vihear, and Kampong Thom Province. During the trip, ODC held meetings with various communities and NGOs to gain insights into their personal experiences and perspectives on mining activities within their areas. The objective was also to assess the level of data and information transparency in the mining region.

On December 07-10, 2023, the ODC team engaged with local residents from Kampongkbeoung and Inn Chey villages in Kratie province, Kang Cham Community in Stung Treng province, and Ruessei Srok village in Preah Vihear province to learn more about their livelihood and information about mining activities within or close to their communities. According to the communities, there seems to be a lack of dissemination of information regarding mining activities, which may have made locals feel confused when witnessing the operations in their communities. Some of the communities reported receiving financial compensation from mining companies for their land within the concession area. Regarding this compensation, the local people have received the initial payment, but the promised compensation amount has not been fulfilled.

On December 11, 2023, the team met with the Kbal Kla Forest Community and Odasstor Communities in Kampong Thom province. Despite having no mining concessions in their area, residents reported being impacted by the illegal mining sites around the Prey Lang area, which served as sustenance and one of their main sources of income. Both communities also raised their concerns regarding the water quality of the Stung Sen, as it is their main source of water.





This field trip was part of the “Tracking Public Revenues from Extractive Industries in Cambodia” project, funded by the Swedish Program for ICT in Developing Regions (SPIDER) and implemented by the Open Development Cambodia Organization (ODC). The project aims to enhance government accountability and citizen awareness through data transparency, providing centralized and reliable information on revenues from extractive industries.