First Cambodia’s national open data conference opens its doors!

The Open Development Cambodia Organization (ODC) successfully launched Cambodia’s first national open data conference on March 26 at the CADT Innovation Center in Phnom Penh, under the theme – “Open Government Data for Inclusive Development,” – resonated deeply, reflecting Cambodia’s commitment to building a future that benefits everyone. The conference was supported by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through The Asia Foundation’s Ponlok Chomnes program. The first day of the conference brought together over 142 participants, including 59 women (5 indigenous women), and people with disabilities (6), to discuss the transformative power of open data.

The conference opened with a national anthem, followed by a welcome address by Mr. Thy Try, ODC’s Executive Director. He highlighted the importance of open data for fostering inclusivity, transparency, and data-driven decision-making in the digital transformation process.

Ms. Meloney C. Lindberg, Country Representative of The Asia Foundation, echoed this sentiment. She emphasized the conference’s role as a platform for discussion, networking, and collaboration between government and non-state actors in the open data space. Ms. Lindberg also commended the hackathon challenge, which exemplified inclusive dialogue in digital development. She encouraged attendees to actively engage, learn, and contribute throughout the event.

Representatives from the Australian Embassy, Mr. Connor Floyd, and the Cambodian Academy of Digital Technology (CADT), Mr. Be Chantra, also delivered opening remarks. Both emphasized their commitment to supporting open data initiatives. Australia’s commitment to propelling Cambodia’s open data journey, boosting social accountability and sustainability, was reaffirmed. Also, Mr. Chantra of CADT highlighted how open data, coupled with data literacy for government officials, can significantly accelerate Cambodia’s digital transformation, aligning with the Royal Government’s goals. He revealed that ODC, through CADT’s program, has already trained a remarkable 2,500 government officials!

The morning buzzed with insightful sessions. The first session, “Overview of the Open Data Landscape in Cambodia and the Region,” featured presentations from Dr. Pak Kimchoeun (Cambodia), Mr. Dangpo Deng (Taiwan), and Ms. Rawon Jang (South Korea). Dr. Kimchoeun discussed the need for data intermediaries to build trust and facilitate data sharing between government and non-state actors. Mr. Deng presented Taiwan’s successful open data policy, which emphasizes collaboration between public and private sectors. Ms. Jang showcased South Korea’s open government data success stories, including applications for people with disabilities and livestock management.

The morning wrapped up with a powerful panel discussion on “Creating an inclusive digital environment for people with disabilities.” Moderated by Mr. Veng Seanghai, the discussion featured Mr. Sam Sovannarith and Mr. Mean Vibolratanak from disability rights organizations. The session highlighted the challenges faced by the community of people with disabilities in the digital world and the limited data available on this topic in Cambodia. The audience gained valuable insights, including the critical need for more disability-related data in Cambodia.

The afternoon sessions focused on the applications and benefits of open data. Representatives from CADT, Mr. Heng Soklay, and Mr. Thear Sophal, presented on how data empowers data science and artificial intelligence (AI) for informed decision-making. Mr. Vong Pisith from ODC then led a session on data-driven storytelling, using the example of COVID-19 community outbreaks in Cambodia.

The final session, facilitated by Mr. Seanghai and Mrs. Siv Vatana, addressed challenges and gaps hindering data sharing and trust-building. Participants actively engaged, discussing challenges like data privacy, transparency, and accessibility. This session underscored the importance of ongoing dialogue to unlock the full potential of open data for Cambodia’s inclusive development.

The first National Open Data Conference concluded with a productive exchange of knowledge and ideas. The conference serves as a significant step towards promoting open data in Cambodia and fostering a more inclusive digital future.