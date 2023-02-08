Indigenous youths’ improvement on mobile report

Being trained to use a smartphone to report reflects the view of indigenous youth.

“This training is very significant for me since I could use it to empower my community and share with outsiders who we are and what we are living with.”

Mr. Lao Bundinh is a Jarai indigenous youth. He was born in a rural area of Phork Thom village, Phork Nhai commune, Ouyadav district, Ratanakiri province, and he has lived there for 27 years. He did not have much knowledge of story writing as well as photos and video shooting. However, he would like to share his daily life as an indigenous youth, his livelihood, and culture as well as the environment in his community with other people through social media.

Until when he got to know about the mobile report training organized by Conserve Indigenous Peoples Languages (CIPL) in collaboration with Open Development Cambodia (ODC), he has the chance to learn what he like and waiting for. He joined the mobile report training which aims to build the capacity of indigenous youths on how to use a mobile phone to report on natural resources management by writing stories and using photos as the evidence-based mechanism on 21 – 22 September 2022 in Ratanakiri province. It required him to put more effort and time to improve his skills.

His commitment to sharing what is happening within his community inspired him to persevere through the challenges. Currently, he can write a story and edit a video to share on the social media platform. He feels very thankful for the organizer giving him an opportunity to learn what he always wishes to. He posted his own video, “Finished the mobile report training on environment, video shooting, and video editing from CIPL, I could do some practices” to illustrate the beauty of the forest, environment, and livelihood of his community on social media.