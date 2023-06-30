ODC hosted a training program on “Data Literacy for Journalists” for Cambodian journalists

Open Development Cambodia (ODC), in collaboration with Internews, organized a training program on “Data Literacy for Journalists” that brought together 11 journalists, of whom 2 are female, from Cambodia’s capital and provinces. The training program is part of the Innovation for Social Accountability (ISAC) project in collaboration with FHI 360 and funded by USAID. This is a four-day training program, split into two phases, with the first phase taking place on June 22–23 and June 29–30 for the second phase.

The Capacity Building and Training Program is one of ODC’s key activities, and this training was made possible by recognizing the importance of data in giving insight into an issue through communicative story articles and the challenges and needs for journalists to tailor them with data skills. The training aims to equip enthusiastic journalists with the skills to produce compelling data-driven stories on issues around social accountability. There are five training modules covering 12 lessons, provided in the program.

Module 1: Fundamental Understanding of Data – To understand the process of using data to tell stories about a policy, the fundamental of data, finding data online using Google advanced Search and data portal and validating data.

Module 2: Data Standardization – To learn about the concept of tabular data structure, common data formats, components of tabular data standards, common issues in datasets, and various data cleaning techniques in Google Sheets.

Module 3: Data Analytics – To Learn to develop a viable hypothesis for data story production, the concept of basic statistics, and data analysis functions in Google Sheets, producing an effective and compelling visualization.

Module 4: Introduction to Feature Story Production – To learn the structure and components of a good feature story and the step-by-step process of story production.

Module 5: Organizing Data Story – To learn to humanize their data findings, learn the structure of data story and organize the insights into a story.

There are three trainers from ODC, including Mr. VONG Pisith, Senior Data Research & GIS Officer / Capacity Building Coordinator; Mr. BAN Chanphalla, Social Development Editor / Researcher; and Mr. SAM AN Mardy, Information Technology and Website Manager. The other one is a Media Specialist from Internews, Mr. MAY Titthara, who has expertise in feature story production.

Throughout the training courses, the participants acquire data skills such as data collection, data cleaning, data analysis, and data storytelling. They are also able to expand their capabilities to produce data-driven stories, have the opportunity to apply for the story production grant, and receive mentorship support for the story production once they receive the story grant. The program was commenced by a welcome remark from Ms. Ourn Vimoil, Partnership and Program Manager of ODC, and a welcome speech from Mr. Seng Sokha, Country Representative of Internews. Then there was a participant self-introduction and participant expectations from the program. One participant expressed their opinion that this would be a fresh experience for them as they had never understood much about data and how data could be leveraged to provide compelling data-driven stories in journalism.

A pre-test and post-test were deployed in the training before and after the training in order to gauge their level of understanding of the delivered contents, and it is useful for the trainers and the organizer to identify what is needed further for skill development. After each lesson, the participants had a chance to gain practical experience through exercises assigned by the trainers. The exercises comprised individual tasks and group discussion, with technical assistance from facilitators to ensure they were on the same page with the trainers.

Before ending the session, the trainers asked the participants to fill out an evaluation form of the training, not to mention hand out a floor for the participants to do a reflection after their active engagement. In a pleasant-sounding environment, the participants showed their strong interest in the program as they were able to gain knowledge and skills for their personal and professional growth, especially to apply to their actual jobs. The training program ended with a certificate handover ceremony for the participants who committed to attending the four-day training courses. ODC also took that opportunity to announce a story production grant to the participants as a means to put their data skills learned in the training into real practice.