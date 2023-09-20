Prayuters Library Opening in Preah Vihear

On Saturday, September 16th, 2023, Open Development Cambodia Organization’s Open Library Initiative formally launched Prayuters Library in Preah Vihear province. Located in Hmor Seth Village, the Library is the culmination of five years of fundraising and planning and aims to promote reading, digital connectivity, knowledge, literacy, and community development.

The library was inaugurated in an evening session where members of the local community (and expected library users) were welcomed by ODC’s team, representatives of Cambodia’s book sector, ministerial representatives, and local officials and representatives.

Guests arrived in mid-afternoon, with a number of students joining from Tbaeng Meanchey High School, Hun Sen Hmor Seth High School, and Institute of Science and Technology of Cambodia. Prior to the launch, attendees informally viewed the library’s offerings.

The formal launch of the library began with the Executive Director of ODC and Founder of Prayuters Library Program profiling the five-year process of setting up the library’s infrastructure, funding, and programs. He also thanked the library’s staff and volunteers for their help in finalizing the library’s development.

He was followed by a brief keynote speech by Ms. Margaret Bywater, retired Head Librarian of Hun Sen Library at the Royal University of Phnom Penh. Ms. Bywater praised the library’s promotion of reading and resources, development of intellectual infrastructure.

An additional keynote was presented by Mr. Sun Bunna, Director of the Department of Curriculum Development at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport. He welcomed the establishment of the library, noting its contribution to development in Preah Vihear.

H.E. Chhuon Sothy, Advisor and Director of the Statistical Policies and Cooperation Department, from the National Institute of Statistics (Ministry of Planning) also praised the opportunities the library would bring, noting the positive impact of the availability of resources.

He was followed by Mrs. Leu Sokunmaly, Director of the Committee for Women and Children​ in Preah Vihear Municipality. Ms. Sokunmaly welcomed the new library and thanked the project team for their effort.

Local Commune Chief Pal Hal expressed heartfelt thanks for the library’s presence, noting that it would have long-term impact.

After these presentations, attendees and Mr. THY Try and his family took turns to jointly cut the ribbon, officially opening Prayuters Library. Attending students and community members explored the new library with interest, viewing newly available books and resources.

As a part of the opening program, Open Development Cambodia’s team took advantage of the opportunity to raise awareness regarding the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as a part of the 2023 Global Week to ‘Act For SDGs’. Team members presented briefly on the goals, utilizing Khmer language prints of the goals in Khmer language for clarity.

ODC also included Cambodia’s extra eighteenth goal ‘Mine/Explosive Remnants of War Free’. These goals and processes were new to many attendees, but they responded with enthusiasm for the goals. ODC’s team welcomed this chance to continue their work to raise awareness of the goals, with further information on the SDGs and CSDGs available on ODC’s site in English and Khmer.

With the formal elements of the opening concluded, attendees toured the library, reviewed new books and resources, and informally discussed with library and ODC staff about planned library programs. Guests were impressed by the resources available, such as the online library catalog and other digital resources.

Prayuters staff & volunteers, students, civil society members, local officials, and their family and friends continued at a solidarity dinner hosted by Prayuters Library. Attendees welcomed the chance to make new friends and discuss future use of the library.

Upon conclusion of the evening, ODC’s team expressed thanks to participants for joining, and prepared for return to Phnom Penh, with plans to reflect on the opening and develop future steps for Prayuters Library’s development.