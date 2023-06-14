Digital technologies offer both unprecedented opportunities and challenges in light of the ever-evolving digital landscape. While there is tremendous potential for positive transformations, it is essential to acknowledge that the misuse of the internet can contribute to divisions, insecurity, human rights violations, and inequality. Given the significant number of individuals residing in crisis-stricken or conflict-affected areas, it is crucial to thoroughly examine the role of the internet, ICT infrastructure, data management systems, governing frameworks, and the responsible utilization of these transformative forces.

In this context, the eighth Stockholm Internet Forum 2023 (SIF23) was held from May 29 to 31, with a primary focus on exploring the role of the internet and information and communication technologies (ICTs) in times of crises, conflicts, and disasters. This event, sponsored by the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida), convened a diverse group of global experts to engage in discussions and delve into opportunities for intervention, prevention, and protection by multiple stakeholders. Preceding the main forum, a one-day gathering called “pre-SIF” took place on May 29, specifically designed for development partners. This pre-event centered around topics such as ICT, digitalization, safety, and security. The main forum itself occurred on May 30-31, bringing together development partners and emerging actors in the realms of digital rights, democracy, and development. Notably, the forum placed particular emphasis on those operating in challenging and repressive environments.

In order to ensure a diverse and inclusive participation that respects varying cultures and traditions, both the “pre-SIF” gathering on May 29 and the main SIF 2023 event established a comprehensive code of conduct. This code aimed to foster an environment that is welcoming, safe, inclusive, considerate, and respectful. It guided participants to actively listen, learn, and refrain from passing judgment. Moreover, the forum provided a unique opportunity to learn from individuals who have directly experienced digital security issues. Notably, representatives from Bangladesh and an Iranian rapper and singer, who had encountered persecution and harassment due to their artistic pursuits, shared their insights and enriched the discussions pertaining to the digital realm.

The participants in the discussion shared common challenges related to the exercise of their freedom of expression. They highlighted the experiences of internet actors and activists who face criminalization and imprisonment, impeding their ability to express themselves freely. In addition, there were concerns about the inadequate cybersecurity measures in the country’s wireless devices, leaving users’ personal data, privacy, and overall security at risk. Certain products were identified as exploiting weak security levels, making them susceptible to cyberattacks, data theft, or unauthorized access to sensitive user information.

A notable issue raised was the limited responsibility and accountability of internet companies, which generate significant revenue from their services. These companies often fall under the jurisdiction of other countries where they operate, raising concerns about their commitment to addressing human rights issues. Moreover, governments have imposed varying regulations to control and restrict users’ online activities, with law enforcement practices differing depending on the involved actors. Some governments have taken the initiative to establish regulations aimed at exerting control over the digital infrastructure.

The discussions also addressed the opportunities available to hold internet companies accountable for their impact on human rights. Proposed legislation aims to impose obligations on manufacturers, compelling them to enhance the level of cybersecurity in the products they release. This approach would benefit consumers by ensuring they have access to more secure and protected devices. Furthermore, such legislation would empower governments to take corrective measures when unsafe products are identified. Devices capable of internet communication, such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, and IoT devices, were specifically highlighted as posing risks of unauthorized access, data breaches, and potential harm to the network.

However, the effectiveness of these measures heavily depends on the willingness of governments to proactively develop and pass relevant legislation. For example, in the European Union, member states have the opportunity to advocate for the passage of a treaty through the EU Commission. This treaty would hold both states and internet companies accountable for their human rights impacts, ensuring they fulfil their responsibilities and strengthening the overall protection of human rights in the digital landscape.

Another fundamental challenge associated to the internet concerns freedom of expression in the online sphere. Freedom of expression holds a crucial place in society, acting as a cornerstone for political dissent, cultural expression, creativity, innovation, and personal growth. It is essential to protect the right of individuals to hold their own opinions and express them freely, as emphasized in Article 10 of the Human Rights Act. This encompasses a wide range of expressive forms, including public protests, the dissemination of published materials, broadcasting, artistic endeavors, and the vast expanse of the internet, including social media platforms. By valuing and safeguarding freedom of expression, we foster an environment that promotes dialogue, understanding, and the enrichment of public knowledge. The ability to openly exchange ideas and information has a transformative effect on collective knowledge, benefiting entire communities and societies. In times of crisis, disaster, or conflict, the freedom to express oneself becomes even more crucial, empowering individuals to voice their needs, seek support, and ensure their well-being and survival. Protecting freedom of expression is intricately linked to upholding our fundamental rights.

Recognizing the significance of preserving this freedom, there are numerous opportunities to enhance its protection. One such opportunity lies in establishing multistakeholder mechanisms that regularly evaluate the processes, outcomes, and objectives related to freedom of expression. These mechanisms ensure ongoing legitimacy, relevance, and transparency in our efforts to uphold this fundamental right. Additionally, it is vital to pay close attention to corporate due diligence activities within the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. While focusing on internet applications, platforms, and services that have a more public-facing nature, we must also consider the underlying infrastructural technologies that enable these services to function effectively. This includes internet registries and registrars, content delivery networks, and internet exchange points. By extending corporate responsibility to encompass the protection of human rights at the infrastructural level, we can holistically address the challenges and opportunities presented by the evolving digital landscape.

With the growing integration of online spaces into our daily lives, various forms of online violence have become increasingly prevalent, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis. While online violence affects all individuals who use and engage with digital platforms, women, in particular, are systematically targeted. The intersectionality of identities further compounds this issue, resulting in certain groups, such as activists, women human rights defenders, and members of the LGBTIQ+ community, being disproportionately exposed to online violence. Organizations dedicated to preventing violence against women and girls (VAWG) face contextual challenges and resistance in their efforts.

There are opportunities to address this issue by educating the industry and technology companies about the various forms of online violence that target women and children, as well as raising awareness about available technological and non-technological solutions. Collaborative strategies involving internet service providers, industry stakeholders, tech companies, and law enforcement can be employed to remove harmful content and establish clear reporting mechanisms. Prioritizing safety by default in product development, adopting codes of conduct to combat online violence against women and children, and ensuring robust legal frameworks to prevent and address gender-based violence, hate speech, and discrimination both online and offline are crucial steps. It is essential to investigate incidents, protect targeted women, and hold the responsible individuals accountable. This requires training law enforcement agencies to effectively investigate and prosecute cases of digital violence, as well as providing specialized support services for survivors.

Additionally, efforts should be made to combat abusive misinformation campaigns that specifically target women, especially public figures. Establishing accessible and safe reporting mechanisms for women to report abuse and request the removal of harmful materials is vital. Collaboration with private actors involved in cyber technologies is necessary, along with the enforcement of social media companies’ obligations to restrict access to illegal content, while also upholding freedom of expression standards as interpreted by the judiciary.

Raising awareness about online violence, its multifaceted nature, and educating children about their rights and the risks present in the digital space, both within and beyond schools, are also significant actions that need to be taken. By addressing these challenges comprehensively and promoting a culture of respect and safety online, we can work towards mitigating the prevalence and impact of online violence against women and children.

Discussions in the frame of the forum were diverse and addressed multiple challenges that arise from the use of the internet in different contexts. Nonetheless, discussions resulted into four takeaways.

The first concerns the effectiveness of internet interventions. Empirical evidence from formal meta-analyses and studies on various health issues supports the effectiveness of internet interventions. Recent reports further substantiate their efficacy, highlighting their potential for both prevention and treatment.

The second takeaway considers the accountability and responsibilities of private internet companies. Ensuring accountability for actions lies with the party that can minimize associated costs, benefiting society as a whole. When considering law enforcement, it is essential to evaluate the costs of holding content providers solely liable versus internet companies assuming responsibility. Internet companies are more likely to be efficient in developing content monitoring mechanisms compared to government regulators. Their commitment is evident in their advanced programming capabilities to identify and address issues like pornography or threatening content. If legally obliged to prevent such content publication, they will likely continue enhancing their methods.

Third, human rights due diligence and assessment. Human rights due diligence is an ongoing process that manages risks to identify, prevent, and mitigate negative human rights impacts across a company’s products, services, operations, supply chains, and business partners. This process involves identifying risk areas, assessing existing and potential human rights impacts, taking appropriate actions based on findings, monitoring responses, and transparently communicating measures taken to address identified issues. Companies should develop customized methodologies and procedures that suit their size, operations, regulatory environment, and decision-making processes, ensuring full compliance with the required human rights due diligence process.

Finally, the fourth takeaway is the prioritization of community needs. The internet transcends geographical boundaries, providing access to information and communication globally. Even in areas without electricity, satellite access and solar-powered computers offer opportunities for internet connectivity. It is crucial to prioritize sustainable internet access for communities, driven by their specific needs. These communities can gather for conferences, provide mentorship and training, engage in industry-related discussions, and offer support in achieving individual and collective goals. Over time, they can become invaluable sources of guidance and support, leaving a lasting impact on individuals and the entire professional field.

On 31 May 2023, during the SIF23, ODC also joined an event organized by SPIDER Soirée to have an inclusive discussion on digital development, connect with like-minded individuals, and expand our network.