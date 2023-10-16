Advancing Internet Governance in Cambodia: Highlights from IGF 2023

The ODC team is excited to share highlights from the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2023, where Open Development Cambodia’s team members (ODC), and advisory committee members of the Youth Internet Governance Forum Cambodia 2023 were in attendance. This significant event took place at Kyoto International Conference Centre in Kyoto, Japan, from October 8th to 12th, 2023.

This year’s theme was ‘The Internet We Want – Empowering All People’, and saw over 8,000 participants from over 170 countries join the five-day event. Key sub-themes were Sustainability and Environment; AI & Emerging Technologies; Avoiding Internet Fragmentation; Cybersecurity, Cybercrime and Online Safety; Data Governance & Trust; Digital Divides & Inclusion; Global Digital Governance & Cooperation; and Human Rights & Freedoms.

ODC’s Executive Director Mr. Thy Try actively engaged in critical discussions during IGF 2023, collaborating with ODC board members, partners, civil society members and UN agencies to deliberate on various key topics. These discussions revolved around crucial concerns such as digital government, internet governance, and open data, shaping the future of internet governance and its impact on Cambodia.

Following these productive meetings, ODC’s team is delighted to share the progress and achievements that emerged from these discussions, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and partnership as we head into 2024. Key outcomes of these deliberations include plans to host significant events in Cambodia in the coming year: Youth Internet Governance Forum (YIGF) 2024, following the successful first iteration of YIGF in 2023: an event designed to empower and engage youth in discussions related to internet governance. Additionally, plans are underway to co-host a National Internet Governance Forum in 2024, a major event set to drive discussions on internet governance at the country level.

Crucially, following discussions between ODC, the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPTC), and the UNDESA’s Cambodia focal person on 10 October, there is a consensus to host the National Internet Governance Forum in Cambodia before June 2024. This marks a pivotal step for advancing internet governance in the region.

Presently ODC is working closely with the MPTC and local development partners in Cambodia to finalize the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the multi-stakeholder group working on the National IGF in Cambodia. The TOR is currently under review by the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication. Once this guiding document is finalized, the multi-stakeholder working group for the National Internet Governance Forum will be established, paving the way for this important forum.

The National IGF Cambodia 2024 will build upon ongoing discussions that ODC and MPCT representatives have had, beginning at IGF 2022 in Ethiopia.

The ODC team is enthusiastic about the progress achieved at IGF 2023 and eagerly anticipates these impactful initiatives and events slated for 2024. These efforts will contribute significantly to the development of internet governance, open data, and digital government in Cambodia and beyond.

Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting developments, and thanks to ODC’s extended community for its continued support in our mission to promote an open, connected, and informed digital world.