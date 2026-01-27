As Cambodia continues moving toward a digital future, especially with Cambodia’s Digital Economy and Society Policy Framework 2021-2035, aiming to build a vibrant digital economy and society, this panel discussion “Bridging Digital Skill Gap: How AI is shaping the future of careers” invited experts from the academia, the private sector and representative from the Indigenous communities to highlight how AI is reshaping skills, opportunities, and challenges for young people across the country.

Moderated by Ms. Houth Morokoth, Cambodia YIGF Organizing Committee, featuring Ms. Sin Bolai, Project Coordinator, Conserve Indigenous Peoples’ Languages Organization (CIPL), Ms. Lay Sivhuang, Managing Director, Dichi Academy, Mr. Somphors Yun, Learning Facilitator Assistant at the American University of Phnom Penh Liger Leadership Academy and Founder of Outlier Co., and Mr. Chanty Pisal, Director of Digital and Innovation Policy Research, Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology (CADT), their insights collectively paint a clear picture: mastering digital tools is no longer optional; it is essential for success in the modern world.

Technology has become part of everyday Cambodian life, from smartphones and Wi-Fi to advanced AI tools. Mr. Chanty Pisal stressed how these technologies are driving innovation, improving communication, and expanding economic growth. He noted that as digital tools evolve, they are fundamentally transforming how youth learn, work, and solve problems. Mr. Somphors Yun elaborated that with AI enabling faster prototyping, easier access to global knowledge, and creative experimentation, young people now have more opportunities than ever to bring ideas to life, even without large teams or expensive resources.

However, while AI brings promise, it also highlights widening skill gaps. Ms. Lay Sivhuang emphasized that digital literacy remains the foundation for meaningful use of AI. Knowing how to ask good questions, verify outputs, and apply AI responsibly is crucial. Without these skills, the benefits of technology cannot be fully realized. One concern that surfaced repeatedly was Cambodia’s language barrier. Ms. Sin Bolai pointed out that limited English proficiency prevents many young people from accessing global online resources, often leading to misuse of digital tools. Strengthening local digital education and creating Khmer-language resources were identified as essential steps to reduce this inequality.

Alongside opportunities come risks. Ms. Sin Bolai urged youth to learn not only how to use AI effectively, but also how to avoid potential dangers such as misinformation, privacy breaches, or unhealthy dependence on automated tools. Mr. Chanty Pisal, from an academic point of view, emphasized that cybersecurity awareness, including protecting online accounts, recognizing phishing attempts, and safeguarding personal data, was highlighted as a critical skill for navigating an increasingly connected world. Workshops, training sessions, and awareness programs were encouraged as practical ways to build safer and more informed digital habits.

The discussion also emphasized the importance of inclusive policies. Ms. Lay Sivhuang pointed out the stark contrast between digital access in Phnom Penh and in rural communities. To bridge this divide, she recommended prioritizing underserved areas with better digital infrastructure, accessible education programs, and opportunities that inspire curiosity and confidence in technology. Long-term talent development through mentorship, hands-on projects, and consistent training was highlighted as key to preparing youth for future careers.

Government efforts were also noted, particularly initiatives aimed at expanding equal access to education. These include fully funded scholarships, zero-interest educational loans, the distribution of digital devices to students in need, and dedicated support for youth with disabilities. By reducing financial and physical barriers, these policies aim to ensure that all young people, regardless of background, can participate in the fast-growing digital economy.

Beyond institutions, Mr. Somphors Yun and Ms. Sin Bolai emphasized the respective roles of youth and minority communities themselves. Young people who already possess basic digital knowledge were encouraged to support their peers, especially in underserved or minority communities. Teaching simple yet essential skills, such as using smartphones for studying, connecting to the Internet, or navigating AI tools safely, can uplift entire communities. This spirit of mutual support becomes especially important for minorities and remote groups, who often face greater challenges adapting to rapidly evolving technologies. Regular workshops, patient guidance, and explaining the importance of digital skills can help these communities build confidence and adapt step by step.

Overall, the discussion made one point abundantly clear: Cambodia’s digital future depends on empowering youth with the skills, awareness, and opportunities needed to thrive in an AI-driven world. Through combined efforts, from government support and educational policies to community engagement and youth leadership, Cambodia can build a more inclusive and digitally confident generation ready to shape the country’s future.