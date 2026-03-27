Celebrating Open Data Day 2026: Expanding impact beyond Phnom Penh

Open Data Day is a global celebration that brings together communities, organizations, and governments to highlight the importance of open data in addressing real-world challenges. Around the world, events range from workshops and panel discussions to hackathons and community forums, all aimed at demonstrating how accessible data can empower people and improve decision-making.

In Cambodia, Open Development Cambodia (ODC) has been at the forefront of this movement. Established in 2011, the organization has played a pioneering role in making reliable, unbiased data accessible to the public in both Khmer and English. Its mission is clear: to equip citizens, researchers, and policymakers with the information they need to support transparent and accountable development.

Since launching its first Open Data Day celebration in 2014, ODC has steadily expanded its reach and impact. Each year, the event brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including government representatives, civil society organizations, development partners, students, and tech communities, to exchange ideas and collaborate on data-driven solutions.

ODC also aligns its celebrations with both global themes and Cambodia’s development priorities. Past events have explored topics such as digital government, inclusive development, and data for equality, demonstrating how open data can be applied across sectors to address national challenges.

Beyond raising awareness, these celebrations emphasize practical engagement. Through interactive sessions, knowledge sharing, and capacity-building activities, participants gain hands-on experience in using open data to support governance, social development, and public service improvement. Over time, this has helped build a stronger and more connected open data ecosystem in Cambodia.

This year, Open Data Day 2026 marks an exciting moment. For the first time, the celebration extended beyond Phnom Penh, reaching provincial communities and bringing the spirit of open data closer to the people who benefit from it. This expansion reflects a growing recognition that open data should not be limited to urban centers or technical communities. Instead, it should be accessible and meaningful to people at all levels, especially those in local communities who rely on information to make everyday decisions.

In collaboration with civil society partners, sub-national representatives, and community members, ODC brought Open Data Day directly to the provinces. These localized engagements created valuable opportunities for learning and collaboration.

By connecting with local stakeholders, participants were able to explore how open data can address community-specific needs, from local planning and resource management to service delivery and citizen engagement. The events highlighted that when communities have access to clear, reliable data, they are better positioned to participate in development processes and advocate for their priorities.

At its core, Open Data Day is about more than celebration; it is about building a culture of openness, collaboration, and informed decision-making. Through its continued efforts, ODC is helping to strengthen Cambodia’s open data ecosystem by fostering partnerships and promoting data literacy at both national and sub-national levels. Each workshop, discussion, and collaboration contributes to a broader vision: a society where data is not only accessible but actively used to drive positive change. The journey continues, but one thing is clear: open data is no longer just a concept; it is a powerful tool shaping the future of development in Cambodia.