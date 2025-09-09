Empowering community fisheries with digital mapping skills in Kampot and Kep

On September 1 and 2, 2025, Open Development Cambodia (ODC) organized a two-day training in the Tropang Sangke Community Fisheries , Kampot Province. The training focused on community-based digital mapping and was attended by 19 members from community fisheries (CFis) in Kampot and Kep provinces.

This activity was part of the Strengthening Civil Society Organizations to Take Action on Economic Governance (SCAEG) project. The goal of the training was to help local communities understand and use digital maps and mapping tools to manage natural resources, protect their environment, and support their daily work.

Maps are important tools for understanding and protecting land, water, and natural resources. For community fisheries , maps can help them:

Show the boundaries of their fishing areas

Identify important natural resources (like mangroves or fish habitats)

Record problems or threats (such as illegal fishing or pollution)

Plan for conservation and community development

However, many community members do not have access to digital tools or training to use them. This training aimed to close that gap by introducing participants to basic digital mapping skills.

Even though most of the participants had limited experience with smartphones or digital tools, they were eager to learn. The ODC team made the training interactive, hands-on, and easy to follow. During the training, participants learned:

What maps are and how to read them

What kind of spatial data is available on the ODC website

How to find and download free maps

How to use Avenza Maps, a free mobile app that works offline

The app was easy to use and worked well on mobile phones, even without an internet connection. This was especially helpful for communities in remote areas. At first, some participants felt unsure about using digital tools. Not everyone had experience with smartphones or mapping apps. However, through step-by-step guidance and practice, they became more confident.

To measure their progress, ODC did a pre-training and post-training test. The results showed that most participants had learned a lot during the two days. They could now identify key mapping tools and use Avenza Maps to collect spatial data in their own communities.

This training in Tropang Sangke is part of ODC’s effort to bring digital tools and knowledge to local communities. By supporting community leaders and members with new skills, ODC hopes to strengthen community-based resource management and promote more inclusive decision-making.