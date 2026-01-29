Launching of the ScamCheck AI

Online scams are rapidly increasing in Cambodia and the region, causing not only financial loss but also emotional distress. Common scams include “cheap and affordable” items that never arrive, fake high-paying job offers, phishing links disguised as banks or delivery services, and even deepfake videos and forged documents. These scams exploit trust and convenience, targeting both individuals and businesses.

Cambodia’s fact-checking ecosystem is emerging in response to the rapid spread of misinformation, particularly on social media. It is shaped by the work of civil society organizations (CSOs), independent media, and advocacy groups that promote ethical journalism and media literacy. Initiatives such as the Women’s Media Centre (WMC) play a key role by producing public-interest content, strengthening the capacity of journalists, and encouraging gender-sensitive and responsible reporting. Alongside WMC, other media outlets, NGOs, and youth-led initiatives contribute to monitoring false information, raising public awareness, and fostering critical thinking, thereby supporting information integrity in Cambodia’s evolving digital environment.

Presented by Dr. Heng Pheakdey, Founder and Chairman of Mekong Center for Data Protection, ScamCheck AI, launched by the Mekong Center for Data Protection, is an intelligent web-based tool designed to combat the growing wave of online scams across Cambodia and Southeast Asia. With scams becoming increasingly sophisticated, individuals and organizations are at greater risk than ever, making tools like ScamCheck AI essential for online safety.

It is designed to help users identify and avoid these threats. The tool analyzes photos, text messages, and website URLs using advanced AI models to detect fake messages, phishing links, and deepfake visuals. Once a potential scam is identified, ScamCheck AI assigns a risk score and provides a clear explanation of why the content may be dangerous.

The website offers multiple layers of protection. Users receive a scam risk level categorized as High, Suspicious, or Low, along with a detailed explanation of why the content is considered a scam. The tool also provides practical safety guidance, such as “Don’t click this link” or “Change your password,” and advice on what to do if they have already interacted with the scam. The website is fully functional and already helping users better understand online threats.

ScamCheck AI is intended for a broad audience. Online shoppers, job seekers, company staff, schools, NGOs teaching digital safety, government workers, and the general public can all benefit from the tool. By providing actionable insights and guidance, it empowers users to protect themselves and their communities from online fraud.

Looking ahead, the Mekong Center for Data Protection has an ambitious roadmap for ScamCheck AI. In the next six months, the team plans to launch a Telegram community for crowdsourcing scam reports, share online safety tips and awareness content, build an automated reporting system to help victims submit complaints to authorities, and pursue partnerships and funding to expand operations. Over the next 12 to 24 months, ScamCheck AI aims to support multiple languages, including ethnic languages, expand across neighboring Southeast Asian countries, and improve the accuracy and coverage of its scam database.

With its advanced AI technology and user-friendly interface, ScamCheck AI represents a major step forward in protecting individuals and communities from online scams. As online threats continue to evolve, tools like this are crucial for keeping people safe in the digital age.