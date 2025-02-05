Media Information and Digital Literacy (MIDL) Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop to strengthen transparency and accountability in local governance through civic engagement

UNDP Cambodia has supported the Open Development Cambodia Organization (ODC) to provide the Media Information and Digital Literacy (MIDL) Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop for 24 representatives (5 females) from Sub-National Democratic Development Secretariat (NCDD-S), municipality administrations, the National School of Local Administration (NASLA), and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Kampong Cham (Kampong Cham Province), Banglung (Ratanakiri Province),​ Siem Reap (Siem Reap Province) and in Phnom Penh on 22th-24th January 2025.

The primary objective of this ToT workshop is to train the representatives to become trainers who can then deliver MIDL training to a broader population in the three targeted municipalities. The training aims to:

Equip participants with the knowledge and skills to critically assess media content, access relevant information, and navigate digital platforms responsibly

Prepare participants to deliver MIDL training to others in their communities, using effective teaching methods to expand knowledge on media and digital literacy.

In his welcoming remarks, Mr Amir Goraya, Programme Specialist – Governance and Social Transformation, UNDP Cambodia, highlighted the importance of strengthening transparency and accountability in local governance through civic engagement. He emphasized the significance of the Strengthening Transparency and Accountability in Local Governance through Civic Engagement (STA) project was to contributes to the National Programme on Sub-National Democratic Development Phase 2, with a focus on improving local governance by enhancing accessibility to information and fostering greater participation in local planning, budgeting, and monitoring.

Mr. Sok Choeun, Deputy Director – Monitoring, and Evaluation, NCDDS expressed his belief that the MIDL workshop would equipped participants with valuable knowledge to enhance their work in educating and serving communities in three targeted municipalities. He also highlighted the role of technology and CSOs’ collaboration in improving information dissemination and public service delivery, aligning with the goals of the National Program for Sub-National Democratic Development Phase II. He encouraged active participations and discussion to enrich the learning experience.

There are three trainers from ODC, including Mr. VENG Seang Hai, Consultant; Mr. SAM AN Mardy, Information Technology and Website Manager; and Mr. VONG Pisith, Data Specialist and Trainer.

Day 1: Introduction to the Overview and Rationale of the Course

On Day 1 of the course, participants were introduced to the course structure and objectives, followed by a welcome speech from Mr. Amir Goraya (UNDP) and Mr. Sok Choeun (NCDDS). After self-introduction and a pre-test, Ms. Chhoun Nareth (UNDP) presented the STA Project. The morning sessions, led by ODC’s MIDL literacy experts, covered key topics such as:

Course Overview and Rationale: The trainer outlined the course structure and expectations, focusing on the relationship between MIDL literacy, good governance, and civic engagement. Participants learned their role as trainers in educating citizens. MIDL Teaching Methodology: Pedagogical concepts, including Competency-Based Education and Value-based Pedagogy (VbE), were introduced. Case studies and Bloom’s Taxonomy were discussed along with types of assessments (diagnostic, formative, summative, ipsative). Adult Learning Principles: The session covered effective adult learning principles, interactive learning methods, and instructional techniques like problem-based learning and case studies. Participants also learned how to create lesson plans and engage learners using a participatory approach.

To conclude, participants were divided into five groups to prepare presentations on different topics, followed by a quiz on pedagogical methods. The day wrapped up with a review of training methodologies and essential skills for effective trainers.

Day 2: Theory and Practice

The second day focused on the theory and practice of MIDL, including the evolution of the MIDL concept and the introduction to the MIDL Competency Framework. Trainers conducted a progressive quiz to assess participants’ understanding. Sessions covered navigating social media platforms, identifying and verifying information, and digital security and data privacy. Participants learned how to critically evaluate and use digital and media resources, with a focus on privacy setting and understanding misinformation, disinformation, and mal–information.

The session also included guidance on fact-checking digital contents and the importance of digital hygiene and security. A quiz helped evaluate participants’ comprehension, followed by a discussion on digital ethics. To conclude, trainers emphasized integrating MIDL concepts into teaching by encouraging critical analysis of digital content and responsible online behavior.

Day 3: Teaching practicum

The third day is about the teaching practicum that trainees start to work in 5 groups with 5 different topics include:

Lesson 1: Misinformation, Disinformation and Mal-information

Lesson 2: Ethics in social media

Lesson 3: Navigating Social Media Platform

Lesson 4: Digital Security and Digital Hygiene

Lesson 5: Digital Security and Data Privacy

Trainees discuss in group by research and plan on the training role plays. The afternoon trainees from the five groups started training role plays on the assigned topic. After the role plays, the trainers gave trainees feedback on the lesson plan, content, and training performance.

Pre-test and post-test were given at the beginning and at the end of the training to evaluate the participants’ grasp of the content. This allowed trainers and organizers to spot areas that required additional focus for skill enhancement. Following each lesson, participants were provided with practical experience through quizzes designed by the trainers. The quizzes involved both individual tasks and group discussions, with technical support from facilitators to ensure alignment with the trainers.

Before concluding the session, the trainers requested that participants complete an evaluation form. Participants expressed a keen interest in the program, appreciating the knowledge and skills they gained for both personal and professional development, particularly in relation to their current works. The training program wrapped up with a certificate presentation ceremony for those who had fully committed to attending the three-day training.