ODC team’s insights from UNHLPF 2023: Accelerating recovery and SDG implementation

The Open Development Cambodia (ODC) Team recently had the privilege of attending the United Nations High-Level Political Forum 2023 in New York City. This global event serves as a platform to discuss and accelerate the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic while emphasizing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. In this blog post, ODC’s team will share the key insights gained during their participation in this important dialogue.

Since 2018, ODC has been dedicated to promoting Cambodia’s Sustainable Development Goals (CSDGs) and providing data and information related to the CSDGs in order to inform the public about their progress. Through its open data platform, ODC has been providing research on topics related to the SDGs in Cambodia. In 2018, Open Development Cambodia (ODC) and its partners, East-West Management Institute, hosted a ‘side event’ on data and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Mekong region. The event involved government representatives from Thailand, Cambodia, and other key stakeholders from different countries. The purpose was to discuss how to improve data collection and cooperation with development partners to ensure a strong mechanism for utilizing this data for monitoring SDG progress.

This year’s HLPF program focused on various themes, including clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), industry, innovation, and infrastructure (SDG 9), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), and partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17). Discussions at the Forum shed light on challenges faced by developing countries regarding the lack of data for effective monitoring of the SDGs achievements. The ODC team learned about the importance of strengthening data collection and analysis processes to ensure accurate tracking of SDG progress.

The Forum also stressed issues related to urban development, particularly the need for accessible sidewalks and infrastructure for people with disabilities. The forum recognized the significance of inclusive urban planning that prioritizes accessibility for all members of society, especially people with disabilities. The Forum raised the issue of heavy reliance on private cars, emphasizing the need for strategic public transportation systems, and acknowledged the importance of promoting alternative modes of transport and encouraging a mindset shift towards sustainable transportation solutions. These innovations need support and cooperation from key stakeholders to address climate change issues via promoting public transportation.

The Voluntary National Review (VNR) process, aimed at assessing countries’ progress towards the SDGs, raised concerns regarding meaningful consultations. The Forum recognized the importance of inclusive consultations, especially for indigenous communities and youth, to ensure their perspectives were adequately represented.

The role of digital connectivity in achieving SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) was explored during the forum. The ODC team was briefed on the significance of leveraging technology to enhance urban development and improve the overall quality of life in cities. The Forum also emphasized the challenges surrounding affordable and accessible energy, a critical aspect of SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy). The team gained insights into the efforts required to ensure equitable access to energy resources and promotion of sustainable practices.

The discussions highlighted the importance of robust data collection, inclusive planning, sustainable transportation, meaningful consultations, digital connectivity, and accessible energy. Armed with this knowledge, ODC is committed to continuing its efforts in promoting Cambodia’s SDGs and contributing to the country’s sustainable development. The ODC team will provide more updates and initiatives as we work towards achieving the SDGs and building a better future for all.

At the UNHLP 2023 (United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Goals), the Ministry of Planning showed their commitment to continue cooperation with development partners, CSOs and key stakeholders to support and improve collaboration and partnership around data sharing. They also called for more awareness-raising efforts on the SDGs at the subnational level.

The ODC team will release more datasets related to Cambodia’s SDG indicators to keep the public informed about the implementation of the SDGs and how to work together to achieve their successful implementation by 2030. The 2023 SDG Summit will take place on 18-19 September 2023 in New York. It will mark the beginning of a new phase of accelerated progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals with high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to 2030.