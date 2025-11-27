Panel discussion on impact of AI on the future of work for women: breaking cultural barriers

UNESCO Cambodia’s AI Readiness Assessment demonstrated that the deeply ingrained societal beliefs are a major driver of a significant gender gap in the STEM industry in the country. As STEM fields are widely seen as male-dominated, many girls internalise these expectations, which lowers their confidence and discourages them from pursuing related studies or careers.

Moderated by Ms. Adrienne Ravez-Men, Co-Founder of Global Innovation & Change, a compelling discussion featuring successful female tech entrepreneurs, Ms. Lay Sivhuang, Managing Director of Dichi​ Academy​, and Ms. Kim Chanamrithvatey, Founder and Managing Director of neWwave, illuminated the transformative impact of AI on women’s career trajectories, grounding their insights in powerful personal experiences.

The session zeroed in on a significant, often overlooked challenge: the deeply ingrained social and cultural expectations that, particularly in countries like Cambodia, actively restrict girls and women from confidently asserting themselves in the tech business. This cultural milieu not only discourages entry into the field but also directly erodes professional confidence, creating a formidable internal and external barrier to success.

The speakers asserted that effectively addressing this confidence gap and ensuring genuine participation requires a nuanced, multi-pronged approach that goes far beyond simple technical instruction. While traditional digital training is undoubtedly necessary to equip women with foundational tech skills, it is emphatically not sufficient to overcome decades of cultural limitations.

The speakers argued that this technical training must be dynamically complemented by strategies focused on empowerment and mindset shifts. This includes actively amplifying the soft skills – such as negotiation, strategic thinking, and leadership – showcased by prominent female leaders. Seeing successful women model these non-technical competencies is critical for demonstrating that the path to tech entrepreneurship involves more than just coding; it requires business acumen and strong communication.

Simultaneously, there must be a concerted effort to actively change the traditional mindsets that women often internalize about their own capabilities and appropriate societal roles. By emphasizing leadership and essential soft skills alongside technical proficiency, the ecosystem can better prepare women to navigate and succeed in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

A key structural issue identified by the entrepreneurs is how women are traditionally viewed in the context of digital education. For too long, the narrative has pigeonholed women as the recipients of digital skills, instead of the producers of it. This subtle but profound distinction reinforces a passive role, limiting women to roles of implementation rather than innovation and leadership. Breaking this view requires targeted initiatives that actively position women as creators, developers, and founders: those who are building the technology, defining its ethical parameters, and driving the business models forward. This shift in perception is vital to unlocking women’s potential to shape the future of AI.

The entrepreneurs delivered a powerful, actionable reminder that genuine progress hinges on tangible effort and commitment. It is simply not enough to just talk the talk; the goal must be to actively build inclusion within the tech ecosystem. This means moving past passive commitments and implementing practical, measurable steps, such as mentorship programs, inclusive hiring mandates, and investment in female-led ventures, that dismantle both cultural and self-imposed barriers.

A genuinely equitable future of work in the age of AI depends entirely on these practical steps. Furthermore, true inclusion requires recognizing the intersectionality of gender with other factors, ensuring that solutions address the unique challenges faced by marginalized women rather than treating women as a monolithic group.

Ultimately, the session underscored that the barriers facing women in AI are not primarily technical; they are social, cultural, and structural. By focusing on changing mindsets, amplifying soft skills, positioning women as producers of technology, and committing to practical, not just performative, inclusion, the tech industry can finally move toward realizing a more balanced, innovative, and equitable future.