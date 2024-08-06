Raise awareness of the communities on environmental impact assessment process

On 25 July 2025, Open Development Cambodia Organization (ODC) in collaboration with My Village Cambodia (MVi), under the project “Enhancing Natural Resource Management Governance through Data-Driven Approaches,” conducted an important training workshop on environmental impact assessment (EIA) in Mondulkiri province. This event aimed to raise awareness of the local communities and authorities with essential knowledge regarding EIA, fostering informed decision-making and active participation in environmental governance. The workshop gathered 60 participants, including representatives from the EIA Department of the Ministry of Environment, Mondulkiri Provincial Administration, Provincial Department of Environment, Provincial Department of Land Management, Urban Planning, Construction and Cadaster, local authorities, and community members. Despite the technical nature of EIA, the event emphasized the importance of community involvement in the EIA process.

Welcoming remarks by Mr. THY Try, Executive Director of ODC

Mr. THY Try opened the workshop by highlighting the alignment of the event with the Environment and Natural Resource Code (ENR Code), which mandates comprehensive EIA processes for development projects. He emphasized the critical role of EIA in sustainable development and encouraged participants to be actively involved in discussions, asking questions to extend their understanding and concerns. He also introduced the availability of the EIA and Foreign Investment Mapping (FIM) profile pages on the ODC website, expected to enhance public access to data.

Opening remarks by Mr. NGIN Sovimean, Deputy Mondulkiri Provincial Governor

Mr. NGIN Sovimean expressed his appreciation to participants and organizers, particularly acknowledging ODC and MVi’s efforts in hosting this event. He highlighted Mondulkiri’s developmental achievements across education, health, tourism, infrastructure, and agriculture sectors, emphasizing the essentials for sustainable development practices. Mr. Sovimean emphasized the province’s commitment to applying EIA for informed decision-making.

Detailed EIA process and legal framework presentation by Mr. CHEA Leng

Mr. CHEA Leng, Deputy Director of the EIA Department at the Ministry of Environment, presented a comprehensive overview of the EIA process and its legal framework. He facilitated discussions, encouraging participants to share their experiences and challenges related to EIA. The workshop revealed varying levels of awareness among participants about EIA. Some were well-informed and actively participated in the EIA process, while others were unfamiliar. These discussions highlighted the need for continuous training and better communication regarding EIA, especially in the community.

The Q&A session provided valuable insights into the EIA process. Participants raised concerns about specific projects and their impacts on local communities. Mr. CHEA Leng clarified that communities have the right to raise concerns and emphasized the importance of public participation in EIA. He also addressed misunderstandings about EIA delaying development, explaining that it aims to mitigate the environmental and social impact of the development projects.

Key issues and community involvement

Participants emphasized the need for clear and timely communication about development projects. They raised the community’s challenges including incomplete information, difficulty negotiating compensation for affected communities, limited internet access, and language barriers. They suggested the government improve internet services, ensure information is available in local languages, provide timely meeting notifications, and request more comprehensive documentation from project owners. Addressing these barriers can significantly expand information flow and community involvement and facilitate better decision-making and conflict mitigation.

Presentation on the FIM and EIA profile pages by Mr. BAN Chanphalla

Mr. BAN Chanphalla highlighted ODC’s role in promoting transparency and accessibility of development-related data through the Foreign Investment Mapping (FIM) and EIA profile pages. The page features key information about foreign investment projects and EIA reports, enhancing public awareness and participation in environmental governance.

Closing remarks by Mr. Lonn Pichdara, Executive Director of My Village Cambodia (MVi)

Mr. Lonn Pichdara concluded the workshop by thanking all participants and partners. He emphasized the importance of transparent information sharing and the need for further training and support for local communities. Mr. Pichdara recognized the workshop’s significance in disseminating critical information and fostering stakeholder collaboration.