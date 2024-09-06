The 7th Cambodia ICT and Digital Forum: Fostering knowledge and collaboration

The 7th Cambodia ICT and Digital Forum, aka the 7th CamIDF, held on 27 June 2024, brought together experts, enthusiasts, and stakeholders to discuss crucial aspects of information and communication technology (ICT) in Cambodia. The Forum was part of a larger event, the Cambodia ICT Camp, which focused on three key themes: cyber security, open data, and data storytelling. This event, organized by Open Development Cambodia Organization (ODC) along with support from the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), aimed to equip Cambodians with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the evolving digital landscape.

Mr. THY Try, in his opening remarks, welcomed participants and highlighted the significance of the event within the broader context of the ICT Camp. He emphasized that the Forum, held quarterly, covers diverse topics relevant to the ICT and digital economy and society framework. He encouraged participants to register on camidf.net, a platform designed for discussing ICT-related issues and sharing information. Mr. Try also mentioned the benefits of forum membership, such as CamIDF providing travel grants to support members to join the Kyoto Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2023. He also referred to ODC’s commitment in hosting the Cambodia ICT Camp 2024. The Digital Forum aligns with the Royal Government of Cambodia’s priorities for implementing the Pentagonal Strategy phase 1.

The day’s agenda featured a discussion on the draft cybercrime law, seeking input from various stakeholders including representatives from the private sector and SMEs. These discussions aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of issues such as personal and online privacy protection. The agenda also featured a presentation on foreign investment in Cambodia by Owen Tremblay, an international intern from the William and Mary Law School in the United States.

The draft Cybercrime Law in Cambodia: Insights by Mr. NGET Moses

Mr. Moses led a detailed session on the draft Cybercrime Law in Cambodia, covering four main points:

global cybercrime legislation

the timeline of Cambodia’s draft law

the current draft

concerns and responses associated with it.

He pointed out that only 4% of countries worldwide, including Cambodia, have yet to approve a draft cybercrime law. He highlighted the involvement of various stakeholders in drafting the law, including the private sector, civil society, and SMEs.

Concerns and responses to the draft law

The public has expressed concerns about the draft law, particularly regarding its scope and the potential for it to further restrict freedom of information and expression due to ambiguously defined key terms. There are also questions on how users’ personal data will be stored and protected. Public consultation workshops have asked for more time for discussion and to give a greater voice to the private sector and civil society. Specific concerns from these groups, along with government responses, were presented.

Foreign investment in Cambodia: Presentation by Mr. Owen Tremblay

Mr. Owen’s presentation on foreign investment provided a comprehensive overview of the rapid growth of Cambodia over the past two decades. He highlighted various aspects of foreign investment, including financial, Chinese investment, and US investment, as well as import and export dynamics.

He specifically focused on the ICT sector, detailing developments in telecommunications, undersea cables for internet and telecom connections, and other technological advancements. Using various ICT measures, indicators, and indexes, he illustrated Cambodia’s current state of ICT and tech development, noting that the country still faces challenges in catching up with international standards. He also discussed the implications of rapid growth on privacy policies, a topic of increasing relevance in the digital age.

Conclusion

The 7th Cambodia ICT and Digital Forum provided valuable insights into the country’s ICT landscape, highlighting both achievements and ongoing challenges. With continuous efforts in data protection, cybercrime, cybersecurity, open data, and data storytelling, and by addressing concerns related to cybercrime legislation and foreign investment, Cambodia aims to foster a more informed and digitally empowered society. The Forum exemplified the collaborative spirit necessary to navigate the complexities of the digital era and underscored the importance of ongoing dialogue among all stakeholders. By balancing data protection and digital security needs with innovation, especially within the private sector and SMEs, Cambodia can ensure sustainable growth and development in its ICT sector.