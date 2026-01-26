Unboxing internet infrastructures and their environmental costs and what you can do about it: youth’s crucial role in building an inclusive and sustainable internet society

The presentation session, “Unboxing Internet Infrastructures and Their Environmental Costs,” commenced with a video presentation by Ms. Dhanyashri Kamalakannan, Governance Lead and Design Researcher at The Pranava Institute. One key message stood out clearly: youth participation is essential for building an inclusive and sustainable digital society. As our world becomes increasingly digitized, from education and communication to entertainment and social engagement, young people are spending more time online than ever before. In the Asia-Pacific region in particular, youth now average nearly six hours of internet use per day.

This deep integration of digital tools into daily life presents both opportunities and challenges. While technology offers access to knowledge, creativity, and global connection, it also demands new forms of digital literacy. It has become crucial to empower young people with the skills and awareness needed to manage their relationships with technology, not only for their personal well-being but also for the health of our digital ecosystems.

Recognizing this need, the toolkit aimed at creating educational resources that help youth navigate digital spaces more thoughtfully and responsibly. The initiative goes beyond basic online safety: it encourages young people to understand the broader implications of their online actions, especially the ecological cost of a single click. Every online search, streamed video, or shared file contributes to real-world energy consumption and carbon emissions. Helping youth recognize this invisible environmental impact is a fundamental step toward shaping a more sustainable digital future.

Building on this momentum, Mr. Titouan Rispail, Community and Youth Outreach Volunteer from Open Development Cambodia (ODC) shared insights into how the Unboxing Tech Toolkit Project is being put into practice in Cambodia, highlighting both the translation process and the first steps of implementation in the provinces. Supported by the APNIC Foundation and ISIF Asia Grant, a central component of this effort was the Translathon, a workshop dedicated to translating the Toolkit into Khmer while actively involving the local community. More than a simple translation exercise, the Translathon was designed as an inclusive and interactive gathering, one that brought people together around the shared goal of promoting responsible and sustainable digital engagement.

The results were significant. The event produced the first Khmer-language version of the Toolkit, making the material accessible to a wider audience across the country. Participants also had the opportunity to learn about the environmental footprint of Internet use and the physical infrastructure behind it, knowledge that sparked curiosity and enthusiasm. Importantly, the Translathon ignited a deeper interest in the project itself as several attendees later volunteered to support the implementation phase in provincial communities.

One of the first provinces selected for implementation was Preah Vihear province, a region where ODC has sustained long-term engagement through various school and community initiatives. From workshops at local Lifelong Learning Centers and the Prayuters Library in Preah Vihear province, the area has been an important hub for inclusive education. Given this strong foundation and ongoing community relationships, introducing the Toolkit in Preah Vihear province became a natural next step, an opportunity to continue strengthening ODC’s provincial engagement.

Two key workshops were organized at the Pou Learning Center and the Pahal Learning Center, reaching a total of 110 participants aged 12 to 16. With support from the trained Translathon volunteers, the sessions offered a dynamic introduction to the Toolkit in Khmer. To ensure that the concepts were both relatable and practical, the facilitators adapted the content to fit the local context. Volunteers improvised when necessary, tailoring explanations and examples to ensure clarity and accessibility for the students.

These efforts paid off. The workshops effectively planted the seeds of awareness about the environmental impacts of Internet use, giving young participants a new perspective on their daily digital habits. At the same time, the workshops helped reinforce ODC’s long-standing relationship with communities in Preah Vihear, demonstrating a continued commitment to locally rooted, community-based education. The successful implementation in the province marks an important step forward in the Toolkit Project, one that supports a long-term strategy for empowering youth and building a more informed, sustainable digital future.