Strengthening community capacity on data management and environmental impact assessment in Koh Kong

On 8–9 April 2026, the Open Development Cambodia (ODC) Team participated as speakers in a capacity-building training focused on leadership, facilitation skills, community data management, and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) awareness for networks of community fisheries and community protected areas in Koh Kong.

The training was organized by Mlup Promviheathor Center Organization (MPC) in collaboration with the Koh Kong Community Fisheries Network (CFi Network), the Dong Peng Multiple Use Area Community Protected Area, and the Botum Sakor National Park community network. The training took place at Srae Ambel High School and brought together 34 participants from 13 community fisheries and community-protected areas.

The training aimed to strengthen the capacity of community representatives to become effective local leaders and facilitators in natural resource governance. It also focused on improving participants’ ability to access, manage, and use community data to support evidence-based advocacy and participation in environmental governance processes.

During the sessions, the ODC team demonstrated how to find the Community Fishery data and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) data on the ODC website. Additionally, the team also shared practical knowledge and experiences on several key topics, including:

Community data management and access to information

Public participation in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process

Understanding Environmental Management Plans (EMP) and their role in monitoring environmental and social impacts

The importance of data-driven decision-making in sustainable natural resource management

Through discussions, group exercises, and knowledge-sharing activities, participants gained more understanding of how data, community participation, and environmental governance are interconnected. The sessions also encouraged participants to strengthen collaboration within their networks and actively engage in protecting local natural resources and community livelihoods.

This activity reflects ODC’s continued commitment to empowering local communities through open data, environmental awareness, and inclusive participation in decision-making processes related to sustainable natural resource management in Cambodia.