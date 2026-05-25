Strengthening public access to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in Cambodia

Access to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) information remains limited for many communities and stakeholders in Cambodia, despite the growing number of large-scale investment and infrastructure projects across the country. To support greater transparency and public access to environmental information, Open Development Cambodia (ODC) presented its Environmental Impact Assessment profile page during a stakeholder consultation workshop on the review of Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) methodology for Chinese investment projects in Cambodia.

On 07 May 2026, the NGO Forum on Cambodia (NGOF) organized a half-day Stakeholder Consultation Workshop on the Review of ESIA Methodology for Chinese Investment in Cambodia under the theme, “The effectiveness and contribution of Chinese investment projects to Cambodia’s economy.” The event brought together around 60 participants from government institutions, the Chinese Embassy, development partners, the private sector, civil society organizations, media, researchers, communities, and youths.

The workshop served as a platform for stakeholders to discuss the environmental and social dimensions of Chinese investment projects in Cambodia and to provide inputs to strengthen ESIA methodologies to better reflect local contexts, regulatory frameworks, and community concerns. Discussions during the event also highlighted the importance of inclusive public participation, particularly for women, indigenous peoples, and communities living in remote areas who are often directly affected by development projects.

During the consultation, ODC introduced its EIA profile page as an open data platform that provides public access to EIA reports and related environmental information in Cambodia. The platform allows users to search and filter reports by province, sector, and keywords, making information easier to access for communities, researchers, journalists, civil society organizations, students, and other stakeholders.

In addition to providing access to EIA reports, the page also offers an overview of Cambodia’s EIA process and legal framework to support greater public understanding of environmental governance and impact assessment procedures. Each EIA profile includes summarized project information to help users quickly understand the key aspects of development projects, while also providing free access to full draft EIA reports without restrictions.

Currently, the ODC website hosts 38 EIA reports covering different sectors and investment projects across Cambodia. Through this initiative, ODC aims to strengthen environmental data accessibility and promote transparency, accountability, and informed public participation in development and investment decision-making processes.

ODC also emphasized the importance of collaboration among government institutions, civil society organizations, development partners, researchers, and the private sector to improve open data practices and strengthen transparency in environmental and investment-related information in Cambodia.

The workshop highlighted the growing need for accessible environmental information and meaningful stakeholder engagement in Cambodia’s rapidly evolving investment landscape. By promoting open access to EIA information, ODC continues to support more informed dialogue and public participation on environmental and social issues related to development projects in Cambodia.