Two-day training on using ODC’s map and fisheries resource management information

On 19-20 July 2022, ODC collaborated with the Children and Women Development Center in Cambodia (CWDCC) and conducted a training workshop on access to the data and information on the Open Development Cambodia website to community fisheries from Kep and Kampot province. The training was funded by the European Union through ActionAid Cambodia under the project called “Securing access to and control over land and natural resources for vulnerable community fisheries in the coastal areas of Cambodia.“

This training workshop aims to provide capacity building to community fishery members on how to use the ODC website to access data and information about community fishery, environmental impact assessment (EIA), profile page, and using the interactive map to access the data of community fisheries in the inland fishery and marine fishery and development projects. In this training, the community members will gain new knowledge in using ICT for information and data accessing and sharing. They will be able to search and find content relating to their needs, such as community fishery information, law and regulation related to community fishery, community fishery agreements, development project documents, datasets in raw format, and visualization.

We have received approximately 24 people from 21 representatives of 11 Kampot and Kep fisheries communities (6 women), two representatives of fisheries administrative cantonment Kampot, and one project officer of the Children and Women Development Center in Cambodia – CWDCC. As observed, they were enthusiastic about this training where they believed they would acquire new knowledge to conserve and protect their communities.

Mr. Sor Surin, Cheif of Fisheries Administration’s cantonment Kampot, and his Deputy Chief, Ms. Tom Sopheap, gave an opening remark at the training.

“I learned about the ODC platform during the CFi Network Meeting in March. I’m happy that ODC conducts such training to build digital knowledge for our community members while the government is putting effort into integrating digital government policy. Before, people learned from reading at the library. These days, with their smartphones, people can do self-learning on the internet. I hope all the community representatives joining today will be able to find their community fisheries easier and faster on the ODC website,” he stated.

Before ending his speech, Mr. Sorin also suggested that ODC organize a workshop once data and information of all the Community fisheries in Kep and Kampot are updated. He wanted ODC to invite other relevant people from provincial departments of agriculture, environment, cadastral, tourism, and authorities. So, they can learn about the platform and the community’s challenges and potential for development.

On day 1, the training focused on how to access and understand the platform of ODC and use the ODC interactive map, search regulation documents, and download data. On day 2, the trainers introduced the “Fisheries resource management information” and “Environmental impact assessment” profile pages to the trainees to access the information and understand these profile pages. After that, there was an exercise and hands-on practice for the participants.

Before the training sessions, the participants were assigned to do a pre-test and complete a post-test after the training. The test is tool to evaluate the capacity of the trainees before and after the training to understand at what level they gain the skill provided. The tests contain close-ended questions related to understanding and how to access the main functions of the ODC website, such as Map Catalogue, DataHub, and Profile Page.

The result of both tests shows that the participants seem to gain considerable knowledge in using the ODC website after the training. Most participants show considerable satisfaction as they claim to understand using the ODC website to be part of their community management. Each participant could download their community fishery agreement on their own device. ODC team has created the telegram group to follow up on further inquiries.