Cambodia’s Special 18th Sustainable Development Goal

As a part of the Global Week of Action to mobilize support for the Sustainable Development Goals, ODC’s team spread word on its website, social media and in person, at the launch of Prayuters Library in Preah Vihear province.

Observers may note that while many SDG actions are sharing 17 goals, Cambodia has one more for a total of 18. While the SDGs fit broad global needs, a specific localization was needed for Cambodia: “End the negative impact of Mine/Explosive Remnants of War and promote victim assistance.”

Due to prior civil conflict for many years, areas in the Cambodian countryside face dangers from land mines and other explosives. In 2015, localizing the Sustainable Development Goals for specific actionable targets, the Royal Cambodian Government (RGC) noted the key challenges that mines/ERW add to issues of poverty, equity and development. Adding a 18th goal also followed previous precedent of Cambodia’s Millennium Development Goals, which also had a landmine/ERW component.

The 18th goal’s targets and indicators for success are as follows:

Goal 18: End the negative impact of Mine/ERW and promote victim assistance

18.1 To completely clear identified mine and ERW areas by the year 2030

18.1.1 The total areas of cleared mine and ERW per year.

18.2 Reduce number of mine / ERW casualties to less than 10 persons/year by 2030.

18.2.1 The number of mine / ERW casualties (killed and injured annually).

18.2.2 The number of villages contaminated by mines / ERW to receive Mine Risk Education messages.

18.3 Promote the rights and improve the quality of life of persons with disabilities by landmine/ERW.

18.3.1 The number of mine and ERW casualties received rights promotion.

18.3.2 The number of mine and ERW casualties received rehabilitation service.

18.3.3 The number of mine and ERW casualties received support from Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority.

Demining/ERW removal continues by both the government and nonprofit organizations, but faces logistical and funding challenges. The Royal Cambodian Government has sought an additional $138 million for 2023 – 2025 to support 2500 existing military personnel in demining/ERW removal efforts. To speed up this work, the number of military deminers is projected to increase by 2000 in coming years.

In addition to mine/ERW removal and education on dangers, mine victim assistance is handled by the RGC’s Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation, with assistance and cooperation from local and international civil society organizations. Long after Cambodia is declared mine free, rehabilitation and support of landmine victims will need to continue.

Goal 18 is also particularly relevant to rural and remote communities such as Hmor Seth Village hosting Prayuter’s library. Preah Vihear province continues to have active demining activities, and has seen deaths of citizens from landmines/ERW as recently as this year. ODC’s team was pleased to provide awareness raising materials to promote understanding and citizen participation in addressing Goal 18 and all SDGs, and will facilitate mine risk education messages when possible.

As September 2023’s Global Week of Action spotlights SDG goals during the mid-point of their agenda, ODC continues to maintain extended profiles of the Sustainable Development Goals on its website, detailing overall context of key issues and related targets. Readers and researchers are welcome to explore the specific challenges and progress of ongoing activity to reach 2030’s targets.