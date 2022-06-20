Data literacy training for social accountability

From 10 to 13 May 2022, Open Development Cambodia (ODC) conducted a four-day data literacy training focused on local members of the press at the Polou Wai hotel, focused on the topic of Data Literacy for Social Accountability. It was the first press-specific data literacy training for the Innovations for Social Accountability in Cambodia (ISAC) project, and the first in-person training on this topic since February 2021, due to Covid-19 restrictions easing. Participants wore masks and practiced social distance protocols.

As with prior training, the aim was to introduce basic concepts of data use and build skills to lead participants to attempt data-driven storytelling, in order to strengthen the effectiveness of news stories on how data is relevant to policy, and ultimately strengthen mechanisms of community social accountability.

Program partner Internews promoted the training prior to the activity and actively solicited working journalists, citizen journalists, and journalism students. A number of additional civil society organization members also attended, for a class size of 20.

The training was led by ODC’s Senior Data Research & GIS Officer, Mr. Vong Pisith, who outlined the basic knowledge participants would receive from the training. He noted the role of data in evidence-based decision-making, as a vital tool for policy planning/analysis and overall social accountability.

The first day focused on ‘Understanding Data’ and included a presentation from Mr. Ban Chanpalla, Social Development Researcher-Editor of ODC, who set the stage with a presentation on ‘What is Data’. Ms. Koem Chhuonvuoch also shared details on ‘Finding Data’. Participant exploration of online resources also was undertaken.

At the end of the day, it became clear that some participants needed additional computer resources. ODC and Internews sourced four additional laptops for class use.

The second day focused on ‘Data Collection’ with ‘Data Scraping’ by Mr. Loch Kalyan, ODC’s Data Research and GIS Specialist.

On Day 3 the team focused on ‘Data Analysis’, including presentations on ‘Humanizing Data’ with Mr. Sam An Mardy, ODC’s Senior Web Development and IT Officer, and how to develop ‘Data Stories’ with Mr. Ngov Chihor, ODC’s Cambodia ICT Camp Manager. These key areas brought the participants closer to assembling their own narratives about data, as they worked in groups.

The workshop’s final day ‘Data Storytelling’ saw the participants move to a different room with additional space for participant groups to workshop their key points for a data story. At the conclusion of the day, all participants reviewed what they’d leave the class with and how they hoped to use their new knowledge. Participant knowledge was confirmed with a brief post-test.

Despite many of the participants having a low level of technical knowledge and some not having regular computer access beyond a smartphone, nearly all showed substantial knowledge gains. Many expressed interest in incorporating data outputs into future news writing.

ODC and Internews look forward to conducting additional data literacy training both for civil society organizations and journalists.