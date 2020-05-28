Open Development Cambodia (ODC) is pleased to announce that we will take part in the implementation of the Innovations for Social Accountability in Cambodia (ISAC) project after receiving a 5-year cooperative agreement as an ISAC sub-awardee. This is a 5-year project that will be rolled out by FHI360 and ODC between October 2019 to August 2024. Coordination will also take place with project partners Internews and DAI.

ISAC’s goal is to support citizens to improve their capacity, ensure access to information, and strengthen networks for collective action, helping them build public demand and develop solutions to address community priorities through four connected objectives:

Objective 1: Improved information access on government decisions and processes, and the planning, spending, and investment of public funds.

Objective 2: Increased citizen participation and collective action to hold local governments accountable for public services.

Objective 3: Increased utilization of new or existing enabling technologies for citizens to hold local governments accountable for delivery of public services.

Objective 4: Education and outreach to raise awareness of accountability and integrity in public administration.

ODC will support the ISAC project in the development and implementation of a set of activities under objectives 1 and 4. Our organization will focus on strengthening education and outreach to raise awareness about accountability and integrity practices in the public administration through three main activities:

Make an increasing amount of government-sourced information on national and sub-national budgets, planning, and spending accessible and available for citizens.

Strengthen ODC’s platform to improve the aggregation, analyzes, and reporting processes of local accountability data.

Enhance knowledge and awareness of digital platforms for local accountability data and credible information on government accountability among citizens and stakeholders.

The ISAC project will build on and expand ODC’s ongoing work towards enhancing public service delivery. For the past few years, ODC has received funding from SPIDER to implement our project on the use of information technology to improve public service delivery in Cambodia. ODC’s platform already holds accessible and easy-to-navigate interactive maps providing information to facilitate access to multiple public services, ranging from public transportation and healthcare facilities to governmental offices.

To learn more about our work at Open Development Cambodia (ODC), you can visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.