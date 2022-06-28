Introductory infographics training

Open Development Cambodia’s team regularly develops graphics and infographics to help visually represent data findings for its website, and also social media outreach. For the development of its new profile page template under the Innovations in Social Accountability in Cambodia (ISAC) project, the regular generation of infographic images in English and Khmer is a key component.

To strengthen the ODC team’s overall capability for visual communication, its program partner Internews developed infographics training with a commercial illustrator skilled at nonprofit outreach. Artist and trainer Moeu Diyadaravuth developed a tailored curriculum for the ODC team based on their input and delivered a two-hour training at the ODC office on 27 June 2022.

The training covered general principles of graphic design and composition, such as color schemes and distribution of text and graphics for balance. The discussion also focused on the use of varied design programs and web resources for different purposes. The training also touched on different outputs and resolutions for both web and print use, which can vary strongly.

Participating ODC staff had numerous questions based on their ongoing work and gained practical skills for immediate use, which will be reflected in new graphics. Internews and ODC may explore further skills-strengthening sessions for infographics in the future.