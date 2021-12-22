MoU signing ceremony between ODC and Svay Rieng University

On 09 December 2021, Open Development Cambodia (ODC), in collaboration with Svay Rieng University (SRU), organized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony to provide financial support to final-year Bachelor’s degree students. In collaboration with the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS), ODC is implementing projects and conducting training to promote ICT tools in Cambodia’s education sector. The financial support to the students of Svay Rieng University is one of ODC’s projects.

The objectives of this ceremony are:

Sign the MoU between ODC and SRU to provide research grants to senior students.

Present the ODC website to SRU students to support their research and thesis writing.

Present the ASEAN Data Science Explorers to SRU students to support their data analysis.

The MoU signing ceremony was participated by the university’s management team, lecturers, and students. In his open remarks, H.E. Tum Saravuth, Director of the Svay Rieng University, said that the university had signed several MoUs with other institutions to boost the research collaboration of the students. He continued that the cooperation with ODC is a step forward to improve the research field in the 10-year plan of the university as well. He said that the university is happy to collaborate and further implement other projects with ODC.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Thy Try, ODC Executive Director, said that ODC is working with MoEYS to promote and expand the usage of open data in the education sector. He added that this financial support will be provided to 10 students/groups in a three-year timeframe from 2022 to 2024. The selected student/group will receive 350 USD, and the thesis supervisors will also receive the support.

After the welcome remarks, Mr. Thy Try, representatives from ODC, and H.E. Tum Saravuth, a representative from SRU, signed the MoU and announced the collaboration between the two institutions.

ODC team presented the conditions and requirements of the financial support to the lecturers and students. ODC team also presented how to find and analyze data related to their research topics. After the presentation, a student said that understanding how to use ODC website was very useful for his study since he never knew such website existed. The program ended with the presentation of the ASEAN Data Science Explorers website.

This financial support follows ODC’s successful collaborations with the Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP) and Prek Leap National Institute of Agriculture. The research grant helped the students who needed the budget to support their research and thesis writing. In 2020, ODC provided research grants to three students from Prek Leap National Institute of Agriculture. Please read more on: The collaboration between Open Development Cambodia (ODC) and the Prek Leap National Institute of Agriculture (PLNIA)