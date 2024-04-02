National Open Data Conference concludes: Paving the way for an inclusive future

The National Open Data Conference in Cambodia ended on 27 March 2024, with the dedication to expanding the open data network, fostering collaboration, and pushing for accessibility of government data for better public services, education, and sustainability development in the future. The last day of the event brought together a diverse group of participants, including 94 attendees, 44 women (including 3 indigenous women), and 6 people with disabilities.

The second day kicked off with a video presentation by a renowned open data law expert, William Gilles. Professor Gilles, from the University Paris 1 Panteon-Sorbonne, shared insights on the European model of open data and its potential to boost Cambodia's data-driven economy.

Breakout sessions offered a chance to explore real-world examples of open data success stories, both in Cambodia and beyond. Participants virtually explored Taiwan's achievements in utilizing open data for social inclusion, particularly for people with disabilities. Meanwhile, presentations on the ODC’s Learning Platform, the National Institute of Statistics (NIS) Cambodia Statistics (CAMStat) portal, and the Microdata Catalog (NADA) offered insights into the functionalities, challenges, and future potential of these valuable resources.

A representative from the Ministry of Education showcased the "Sala Digital" initiative, aimed at integrating technology into Cambodia's education system, while ODC offered a session on "Responsible Business in Cambodia," emphasizing the importance of centralized information on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices. Additionally, representatives from various ministries, including Public Service, the National Committee for Disaster Management, and the National Council for Sustainable Development, presented their respective data platforms, such as the Public Service Gateway, Platform for Real-time Impact and Situation Monitoring (PRISM), Cambodia Disaster Damage & Loss Information System (CamDI), and Climate Change Data. The National Information Society Agency (NIA) in Korea also showcased the user-friendly features of the OPEN DATA PORTAL (data.go.kr), emphasizing functionalities that make data accessible to a wider audience in Cambodia.

The afternoon began with a workshop led by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Cambodia that focused on the impact of open data on Cambodia's progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and global initiatives (Data Future Exchange).

A highlight of the conference was the National Open Data Hackathon Final Presentation. Nine teams presented their creative, data-driven solutions to a panel of judges, addressing various societal concerns, notably those affecting people with disabilities.

The conference concluded with the announcement of the hackathon winners, with the top three teams receiving recognition for their outstanding project concepts. Mr. Thy Try, Executive Director of ODC, delivered inspiring closing remarks, reflecting on the two-day journey filled with successes and expressing excitement for a future powered by open data, collaboration across all sectors, and inclusivity.

Overall, the 1st National Open Data Conference catalyzed data-driven collaboration in Cambodia. By facilitating knowledge exchange, showcasing best practices, and nurturing innovative solutions, the conference laid the groundwork for a more data-driven and inclusive future.

This event was made possible by the generous funding of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through The Asia Foundation's Ponlok Chomnes: Data and Dialogue for Development in Cambodia program, along with contributions from other donors. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the speakers, participants, and the dedicated ODC team for their invaluable contributions and unwavering support. Without every one of you, this event wouldn't have been the resounding success it became.

