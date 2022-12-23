ODC 2022 annual staff reflection workshop

Open Development Cambodia (ODC) is once again excited to organize the Annual Staff Reflection Workshop 2022 in Preah Sihanouk province from 09 – 11 December 2022. Surprisingly, the 9th Sea Festival was held on the same date under the theme “Bay of Peace, Bay of Hope”. Many national and international tourists visited the province.

ODC has always prioritized its staff wellness, which is one of the main reasons that the staff’s performance has always been outstanding. It was the first time we traveled on Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, which took us only around three hours to reach the province.

On the first day of the trip, many team-building activities were introduced to strengthen the team spirit and solidarity. The team members actively and enthusiastically participated in the activities. The next day, we visited many places in the province and organized an exciting gift exchange game. We had a great time at the event, and we all were satisfied with the present we received from other team members. On the last day, we had a magnificent breakfast with the sea view; everyone could enjoy the meal and take memorable photos. We also went to an island to appreciate the scenery there. Before returning to Phnom Penh, we had lunch together at Kbal Chhay Waterfall for its natural view and local street food.

Preah Sihanouk is one of the places ODC has usually been to but mainly on a business trip. Three days of the trip might be short, but it helped us to relax and build stronger teamwork, and we got to learn about the local food, place, and daily life of the people; we also took many photos together. “Time flies, but memories last forever.”