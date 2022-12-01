ODC, a Cambodian NGO, presented in the fifth edition of the Paris Peace Forum 2022

Last three years, Mr. Thy Try, Executive Director/Editor-in-Chief of Open Development Cambodia, was selected to attend the Paris Peace Forum 2019 on 12–13 November. He was impressed by how the Forum brought together many participants and high-level experts from all over the world. He learned new knowledge and skills from the projects on display and following the discussions at the Forum.

This year, the fifth Paris Peace Forum focused on riding out the multicrisis and preventing a destructive world polarization that would jeopardize the collective efforts on many critical challenges for humanity. The 2022 event called for solutions tackling the issues under 12 themes at the core of the fifth edition, while one of the main themes is protecting the rights of indigenous people. The fifth edition was attended by 32 heads of state and government and leaders of international organizations. Seventy project teams displayed their proposed solutions, and there were 80 panels and roundtables and more than 4,800 participants. Learning from previous participation, ODC applied for a solution concerning the rights of indigenous people. Fortunately, the ODC project, “Open Data for Indigenous and Ethnic Minority,” was selected to be one of 60 showcase projects and initiatives for the Space for Solutions at the 5th edition of the Paris Peace Forum, from 11 to 12 November 2022 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Standing at booth number 30 among the 70 projects showcased, ODC’s project is the only project in ASEAN that was selected to be displayed in the Forum, which triggers much interest in how we received this opportunity.

During the two-day event, the ODC team welcomed visitors from various institutions raking, from international organizations to the private sector and academic institutions visiting ODC’s presentation booth. They are interested in the open data concept and indigenous people in Cambodia. After listening to our presentation, they appreciated ODC’s efforts to disclose data on indigenous people and its approach to providing data literacy training to IPs, which complements data availability and usage. Furthermore, some participants requested ODC team to share our data contributing to their research and projects, and some showed interest in future collaboration.