Chin Sivmoy: Internship at Open Development Cambodia Organization is an incredible learning experience

As I approach the end of my internship with Open Development Cambodia Organization (ODC), I am filled with a deep sense of gratitude and accomplishment. This opportunity has been an incredible learning experience, not just professionally but personally as well. Over the past months, I have gained invaluable insights into the organization’s mission, enhanced my skills, and contributed meaningfully to various projects.

When I first joined ODC, I was both excited and a little apprehensive. The reputation of the organization as a leading source of open data and knowledge-sharing in Cambodia set high expectations. Adjusting to a professional environment, understanding the organizational culture, and getting a grasp of the ongoing projects felt overwhelming at times. However, the supportive team at ODC made the transition smooth, encouraging me to ask questions and learn at my own pace. From the moment I joined ODC, I was welcomed into a team of passionate and dedicated professionals. The collaborative and supportive environment made it easy to integrate and feel like a valued member of the organization. I was impressed by the team’s commitment to providing open access to data and information to promote transparency and sustainable development in Cambodia.

As an Editor-Researcher intern, my primary responsibility is to collect, summarize, and translate news, public announcement and other official documents. In addition, I was also in charge of writing research-based topic pages, providing editing and proofreading support, and taking minutes for the events. Each task brought new challenges and learning opportunities. One of the highlights of my internship was gaining hands-on experience with data collection and analysis tools. Moreover, I developed a deeper understanding of Cambodia’s development landscape, including the socio-economic and environmental issues facing the country. I was particularly inspired by ODC’s commitment to transparency and data accessibility, which I believe plays a crucial role in fostering informed decision-making.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone at ODC for this enriching experience. Thank you for believing in my potential, providing me with meaningful opportunities, and fostering an environment of growth and collaboration. I am proud to have been part of an organization that is making a positive impact in Cambodia and beyond. This experience has been transformative, and I will carry the lessons and memories with me as I embark on the next chapter of my career.

To those considering an internship with ODC, I highly encourage you to take the leap. It is an opportunity to learn, contribute, and grow in ways you cannot imagine. The work is meaningful, the learning is profound, and the people are exceptional.

Thank you, ODC, for an unforgettable experience!