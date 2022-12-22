Social accountability page presented at the ISAF II learning forum

Open Development Cambodia (ODC) was honored to present our profile page on social accountability to clarify its use and function in the National Learning Forum on the Implementation of the Social Accountability Framework (I-SAF) Phase II on 19 and 20 December 2022 in Siem Reap province. The ODC was grateful to engage with the broader ISAF community.

The objectives of the learning forum are 1) to share good practices and lessons learned related to the implementation of I-SAF and social accountability in Cambodia with a focus on inclusiveness, cost-effectiveness, and impact, 2) to share learnings on the use of ICT and other digital solutions for social accountability, 3) to take stock of the efforts, interventions and initiatives aiming at supporting the sustainability and institutionalization of I-SAF and social accountability in Cambodia and 4) to build on these learnings to suggest a long-term strategic direction for social accountability in Cambodia beyond I-SAF Phase II.

The forum was attended by 231 participants, namely representatives from the National Committee for Sub-National Democratic Development – Secretariat (NCDD-S), representatives from the relevant line ministries, representatives of relevant development partners/donors, representatives from the sub-national administrations involved in the I-SAF programme such as Provincial Governors, district Governors and members of commune councils, representatives from I-SAF II implementors including local NGOs partners and representatives from the Community Accountability Facilitators (CAFs).

Following the diverse discussions and presentations, the forum organizers will develop a brief report to update the mapping of ongoing efforts and plans to develop digital tools for social accountability in Cambodia.