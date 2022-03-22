Following Internews’ 2021 class for ODC on Google Analytics, further Advanced Google Analytics training was developed for the third year of participation in the Innovations for Social Accountability in Cambodia (ISAC) project. Eight ODC team members joined the training facilitated by Elshad Gojayev of Internews’ NewsGain team on 18 March 2022.

Prior to this training, the team was requested to review Google Academy’s Introduction to Google Analytics and Google Analytics 4 online trainings.

Mr. Gojayev reviewed the use of Google Analytics to monitor events in different time frames, and how to track different users as individuals and composite events, to strengthen the team’s ability to adapt the site’s data and content to user needs.

The ODC team responded to the training with numerous questions on specific uses for monitoring the ODC site. ODC also recorded this remote training for further review and use by team members, particularly any who were unable to join. The team’s greater capability with this suite of tools will enable a more rapid (and often informal) assessment of site use to meet goals and targets.