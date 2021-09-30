Advanced social media training for campaigns

Open Development Cambodia (ODC) has been conducting regular social media outreach postings on Facebook for its many activities, including its work for the Innovations in Social Accountability project. Its ISAC program partner Internews facilitated training by a digital marketing specialist on Advanced Social Media for nine members of the ODC team in June 2021.

The training focused specifically on the use of Facebook as an outreach tool, exploring monitoring campaigns and overall traffic via Facebook Insights. The class also discussed the difference between ‘reach’ and ‘impressions’ and reviewed specific ODC posts as case studies.

The ODC team will use this knowledge to assemble, track and monitor Facebook outreach, which will continue to be used as a key part of ODC’s strategy for sharing social accountability information both for events and campaigns, raising awareness on their platform’s resources. Additional training in this area will take place in 2022.