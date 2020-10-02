Afar but not apart, ICT as the solutions to work and communicate from home!

Obviously, COVID-19 has forced many people’s lives to a certain degree as the fear of its spreading compels the government to take strict measures and fellow citizens are advised to abide by. At ODC, working from home appears to be an alternative and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools are playing the vital roles enabling everyone to keep working and communicating with each other. To date, it’s been a big while and this new working condition is becoming more common to everyone. But, how I personally avail the use of ICT tools during this period?

Prior jumping to the question, I’d like to share a little bit about myself. It was on my first day, mid-March, at ODC when the team conducted a meeting about the ways to confront with the emergence of COVID-19. As I remember, the focal point that times was how to “work remotely” in case we need to work from home. A few weeks later, we surely started working from home due to the situation is getting worse. Despite the short period of working at the office, I can manage to get into this adaptation and avail the use of ICT tools for work and communication.

It is a watershed moment when ICT tools are becoming a must in working and communication, while in fact we have been using all these tools in normal times already. At the moment, I am using several ICT tools such as Skype, Telegram, Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Zoom, Blue mail and Google drive. To use these tools, I need a computer and a smartphone, together with internet access.

I’ve got to use all these tools because my colleagues also use some of them. But it does not mean that I use them all and randomly. I use each of them depending on convenience, usability and requirement. For instance, I mainly use the Google drive for sharing task which requires team collaboration and Blue mail for sending file and notification. Nevertheless, in the area of quick communication, the most used one is Skype since it is the central channel where we can easily communicate on a daily basis at ODC. But at some point, I like using Telegram when I have a direct call with my line supervisor. It consumes less internet connectivity which means it really suits me most as internet connection around my area is not strong.

Far but near

I personally feel a little inconvenient at first of working from home and the main reason is that I am a newbie and used to be at office for just a short time. Plus, I haven’t had much time in-person communication with others yet. However, because of friendliness and openness of colleagues together with the use ICT tools, I no longer feel such feeling anymore. I can communicate with them closely and join the virtual meeting hearing them speak lively. Whenever I have question, I can reach out to them using either Skype or Telegram and what I got back is in-time support. Sometimes, I feel like they are just by my side. In this regard, I think it is not only about ICT tools alone which make our communication possible, but all colleagues who are willing to help, share and support.

Blog written by: Mr. HEANG Kosal, ODC Economics Editor-Researcher