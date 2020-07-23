Amid pandemic, Cambodia’s first Data Literacy Program ends with a virtual workshop

On 30 June 2020, Open Development Cambodia (ODC) concluded the one-year data literacy training program with a virtual final workshop. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the online meeting was carried out successfully via Zoom Video Conference with the presence of honorable guests of East-West Management Institute and USAID.

Data projects’ presentation from trainees was a key agenda of the virtual meet, following concerted comments from three committees including USAID’s official, Carlos Lamadrid, ODC’s executive director, Thy Try, and the key trainer, Yan Naung Oak. Best data stories were awarded to the top three projects which earned the highest scores given by the judges.

Amongst 25 trainees, ODC received 19 data projects that were scored by the committee. Originality, completeness, the significance of data, and data visualization were key project evaluations, followed by a five-minute presentation during the workshop.

A forest project by Saowalak Jingjungvisut, a partnerships and communications manager of EWMI-ODI, won the first place. Electricity consumption won the second place; it belongs to Mr. Mao Samnang, a journalist of a local TV station, PNN. The third place, a project about slum area in Phnom Penh is by Ly Vichheka, an official of Planete Enfants & Development organization. Known as admiration data projects, the number four and five were about skills development and early grade reading program in Cambodia. Each of top-three winners will be given a trophy and certificate of achievement.

The first-place winner, Saowalak, expressed her appreciation for the program, adding that the training left her inspired and confident to apply the useful information and skills to achieve her data-driven research. “Best of all, I could apply immediately practical exercises and worthwhile knowledge to a similar training for the non-state actors and civil society organizations working for the forestry sector in Thailand. I am thankful for having the opportunity to attend,” she said.

Echoing similar expression, Samnang said data literacy was his new subject and without support from trainers, it was hard for him to carry out tasks during training program. He continued, “I gained a lot of knowledge from the training. I think data skills are necessary for my job because I can make a significant contribution to the discussion or produce a data-driven story in my organization”.

Beyond training, data stories are published

ODC’s data literacy training program is widely perceived as a pioneer and the first of its kind in Cambodia that contributes to promoting digital literacy as well as enhancing professional skills on data-driven and evidence-based storytelling. With financial support from USAID’s Cambodian Civil Society Strengthening (CCSS) project, this one-year training program is expected to complete by July 2020. The following information indicates the project timeline and implementation.

ODC’s plan and commitment to carry out data literacy training will go on despite the program completion, said Kun Chenda, ODC’s program and content manager. He added that ODC is currently mobilizing internal and external resources for the forthcoming similar training program. He said, “on behalf of the team, I express my respect and gratitude for everyone and their active engagement and participation in the training activities. ODC team will continue working with them in publishing their respective data projects.”

Srey Sopheak, an online manager of Cambodian Center for Independent Media (CCIM), participated the whole training program. He said he has utilized and incorporated skills learnt into daily working. “After attending data literacy training with ODC, I gained ability to analyse and interpret data with a methodical and logical approach. Data literacy training can help me overcoming this challenge. Lastly, I have learned how to use infographic to fit the message content and it would be used to inform the wider audience,” said Sopheak.

According to Sopheak, his team has produced more data-driven stories in the format of infographic about Cambodia’s garment worker and the English version has recently been published on 8 July 2020.

Data literacy is the ability to read, understand, work with, analyze, and argue with data. It is also the ability to derive meaningful information from data.