Climate Change Art Exhibition 2024 at Lifelong Learning Center Pal Hal

On 09th December 2024, Open Development Cambodia (ODC) hosted the Annual Climate Change Art Exhibition at the Lifelong Learning Center in Pal Hal, Preah Vihear province. With over 200 participants, including local authorities, teachers, and students, this event was a platform for raising awareness of climate change and its impacts on ecosystems and communities.

This annual exhibition was organized under the Prayuters Library Program with the support of Heinrich Böll Stiftung (HBS) Cambodia and USAID through the FHI360-Civil Society Support Activity: Cluster Anchor Grant.

ODC’s commitment to raising awareness about climate change is rooted in its broader efforts to enhance education and digital connectivity in Preah Vihear province through the Prayuters Library Program. The program provides free access to Wi-Fi at the Lifelong Learning Center Pal Hal. By facilitating internet access, ODC empowers local communities, teachers, and students with the tools they need to further their learning and stay informed on critical issues like climate change.

The event also highlighted ODC’s collaboration with local authorities in Sangkat Pal Hal, with the Chief of Sangkat Pal Hal expressing his gratitude to the ODC team for enriching educational opportunities in the community. He is eager to continue the partnership with ODC to strengthen educational programs for community engagement and youth empowerment.

The Climate Change Art Exhibition, first launched in 2023, is a creative initiative intended to help participants reflect on and understand climate change through art. The exhibition promotes an open dialogue about climate action and engages the community in shaping a more sustainable future.

One of the highlights of the event was an inspiring presentation by Mr. Dixon Siu, Fujitsu Global Delivery responsible business program country co-lead. His session on climate change, its impacts, and possible mitigation strategies fascinated the participants. Using engaging visuals and interactive elements, Mr. Dixon’s presentation not only informed but also motivated participants to actively contribute to climate change solutions.

To further engage the youth, ODC organized several interactive activities aimed at promoting creativity and environmental stewardship. Students were invited to create artwork on tote bags, which they could take home and use as a reminder of their commitment to climate action. Additionally, the children had the opportunity to plant small trees in pots, which they could nurture at home, encouraging the importance of environmental care. The Go Goals! SDG board game also offered an interactive and educational way for students to learn about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their connection to climate change.

Through these activities, ODC encouraged participants to take an active role in climate change mitigation. By fostering creativity, teamwork, and a sense of environmental responsibility, the event left students with an understanding of the SDGs and their potential to make a difference in addressing climate change.

In brief, ODC remains committed to hosting the Annual Climate Change Art Exhibition in Preah Vihear province as an important step in raising awareness of climate change and inspiring young people to take action. By strengthening collaborations with local authorities, schools, and learning centers, ODC continues to play an essential role in fostering a culture of climate education and community involvement, ensuring that the next generation is prepared to address the challenges of climate change head-on.