Introductory animation training

Open Development Cambodia is increasing its development of video outreach material, such as the presentation of local Sangkat budget information for the Innovations in Social Accountability in Cambodia (ISAC) Project. Videos document ODC’s ongoing work and serve to promote upcoming events and activities.

These are done both directly by ODC’s team, and also with external consultants. These videos frequently include animated segments, some generated directly, others using templates.

To improve the quality and effectiveness of this outreach, ISAC program partner Internews consulted with ODC staff and developed a tailored curriculum based on existing needs and interests. This was then developed into a two-hour training by local animator and visual artist Meng Edeth, who has done diverse animation projects for civil society organizations in Cambodia.

Mr. Edeth met with the ODC team on 29 June for a quarter-day training. He reviewed fundamental parameters such as resolution, frame rate, and aspect ratio for basic animation planning. Also discussed were numerous industry-standard programs and resources. Also included was a general overview of the work process for animation development.

Queries from ODC participants focused initially on their existing institutional videos and animations and explored the potential use of new programs and online resources for current outreach plans. Mr. Edeth responded by suggesting possible approaches and tools.

The ODC team was thankful for the opportunity to explore new options and will also explore potential follow-up training on media outputs with Internews.