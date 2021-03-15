ODC 2020 annual staff retreat and reflection

Following a long tradition, the Open Development Cambodia (ODC) team had the chance to go on the off-site Annual Staff Retreat and Reflection between the 20th and the 23rd of January 2021. The team spent four days at Chi-Phat Ecotourism Community and Tatai Paradise Eco Resort, located on an isolated island in Tatai in Koh Kong Province.

Every year, the Staff Retreat and Reflection is a long-awaited time for our team but this year in particular, it was especially appreciated. The past year 2020 has been fairly bizarre for all of us. The COVID-19 pandemic brought uncertainty, fears and the need to adapt to a number of restrictions. Throughout the year, our team has made impressive efforts to successfully adapt our projects and activities to social distancing and preventive measures. We have worked remotely from home for long periods and we haven´t been able to see each other as often as we were used to. Hence, everyone was looking forward to taking a few days off to relax and break with the stress and concerns derived from the pandemic.

The Staff Retreat and Reflection provided us with time to reflect on the work conducted throughout the previous year and assess what went well and what could have gone better. Equally important, the trip was embraced by all of us as a unique chance for the team to grow stronger by engaging in team building activities and creating fun memories.

“We can learn about each team member from another angle which we might not see in the workplace. It also enhances our team work spirit”

“It [the trip] allowed the team to enjoy, explore, and create good memories together”

The ODC team gathered at the office in the morning of January 20th with our bags full of excitement and eagerness for new adventures. The first stop was Nesat Beach, where we enjoyed a seafood lunch and strolled on the white sandy beach full of coconut trees. After a few more hours on the van, a ferry took us to Chi-phat Ecotourism Community. The first day could not have ended in a better way. Following a tasty dinner, our team spent one of the most memorable times of the trip as we all played games that came along big smiles and laughs.

“I think that playing games on the first night helped me engage with the team better”

The next day we took a traditional Cambodian rural tractor to the O’malu Waterfall. The warm morning breeze accompanied the nice views of the natural landscape and, the perfect moment to take tons of nice pictures. After such an enjoyable ride, it was time to do some trekking through a bamboo forest and small streams up to the beautiful natural pound of the O’malu Waterfall. The most adventurous dared to go for a swim while the others enjoyed the impressive​ scenery.

We then set out to Tatai paradise Eco Resort. The third day consisted of enjoying a relaxing boat ride along the Tatai river. Its calm water offered a welcoming state of tranquility and stillness, which helped all of us forget about the hecticness and noise of the big city and our routines. On the way back from the Kbal Koh beach we were lucky to enjoy a magnificent sunset.

On the way back to Phnom Penh, we took some time to remember the highlights of the trip. This journey was an exceptional time for all our team members to recharge our energy after such an agitated year and it was a perfect chance to connect with teammates and create bonds with those who have recently joined the ODC family. The team made it back to the office full of motivation to continue to work and uptake new projects this upcoming year. And we are already looking forward to the next Staff Retreat!