ODC works with Newsgain to assess and improve ODC’s website

As a part of Internews’ work with ODC for the Innovations in Social Accountability in Cambodia project (ISAC), plans were developed for Internews’ Media Business Unit (‘Newsgain’) to review ODC’s website using tools such as Google Analytics. The design and function of ODC’s website have evolved over the years, often on a project-by-project basis. Newsgain’s efforts aimed to strengthen the ODC team’s understanding of how users journey through the site and provide opportunities to simplify its content for site optimization.

After an initial discussion with ODC’s staff, Newsgain’s Digital Performance Manager Elshad Gojayev conducted a formal written review, primarily based on Google Analytics results. Mr. Gojayev and Newsgain Director Jason Lambert met with the ODC team on December 20th to discuss the results.

Several key findings and recommendations were mentioned to strengthen the site’s overall loading speed, usability, and discoverability. These include optimizing the site’s resources and improving the website ranking on the search engine.

The ODC team welcomed the results and will work on simple changes in the coming weeks. Further discussion on site optimization will continue as ODC and Newsgain assess the analytics impact of site code changes moving forward.