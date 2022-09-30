Usability lab for ODC’s social accountability page

Open Development Cambodia’s team took some time this September to review its ongoing work to develop a Social Accountability profile page for the Innovation for Social Accountability in Cambodia (ISAC) project.

ITC lecturer and web developer Vamoeurn Nimol chaired a “Usability Lab’ session, reviewing ODC’s work in the last year on the Social Accountability page. Mr. Nimol assisted in transforming the design in the prototype into the implementable structure, as well as conducting the usability testing on the social accountability page following the ISO standard.

Assembled participants reviewed ODC’s progress against the recommendations of Internews’ Newsgain team, which had previously done a review of overall ODC site usability challenges. They then turned to 2021’s report on the Social Accountability page, which compares it against ISO website standards.

In further discussion, Usability Lab participants discussed mobile usability, search engine optimization, internal site search, and the use of WordPress ‘plug-ins’. Participants also reviewed map functionality (via TerriaJS) and options for downloading data files.

While progress has been made on many fronts, some challenges remain. ODC and Internews will move forward to address these challenges, to continue strengthening the Social Accountability page in the upcoming Year 4 of the ISAC project.